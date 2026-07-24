Kumar Sanu’s daughter Shannon K reveals the secret to her parents’ happy marriage

Mumbai, July 24 (IANS) Singer Shannon K, daughter of veteran singer Kumar Sanu, shared a heartfelt anniversary wish for her parents as they celebrated 25 years of marriage.

She also revealed the secret behind their long-lasting bond with a sweet and candid note. Taking to Instagram, Shannon shared pictures of her parents and wrote, “Happy Marriage Anniversary Mom and Dad! 25 years down, eternity to go… The secret to their happy marriage is: Dad = impulsive Mom = patience.”

The images captured glimpses from Kumar Sanu and Saloni Bhattacharya’s journey over the years. The series featured a throwback picture from their wedding along with other cherished moments, giving a glimpse into their relationship and family life.

Shannon K is an Indo-American singer, songwriter, and actress. She made her debut in the music industry with her 2018 single “A Long Time." Shannon made her feature film acting debut in the Hindi movie ‘Chal Zindagi.’

Back in May, Kumar Sanu and his daughter Shannon K took the stage for a grand live symphony orchestra concert in London at the Royal Albert Hall. The concert offered a spectacular bilingual musical experience, blending timeless Bollywood melodies with the grandeur and richness of orchestral arrangements.

Talking about the show, Kumar Sanu had told IANS, “It started when my audience was constantly asking about Shannon and how they enjoy her English songs. So, my promotion and I decided to get her onboard for 2 shows and see how it goes. The way audiences showered loved on Shannon when she performed English songs, I realized that Canada, the UK and the U.S.A. audiences listen to English and Hindi both. That way Shannon became part of our show and honestly she added lots of value and freshness to my 90’s set up.”

Shannon is the adopted daughter of Kumar Sanu and his second wife Saloni Bhattacharya.

--IANS

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