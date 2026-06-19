Women's T20 WC: When and where to watch England vs Scotland clash, know all details

Leeds, June 19 (IANS) England Women will look to continue their unbeaten start in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 when they take on Scotland Women in Match 16 of Group 2 at Headingley in Leeds on Saturday.

England have looked impressive so far in this tournament and remain at the top of Group B, having won both of their games so far. Any victory on Saturday would see the Three Lions move one step closer to a place in the semifinals, as they have the quality on both fronts to compete right through the tournament. The Women come into the match off the back of a convincing four-wicket triumph over Ireland.

Chasing 119 for victory, they would reach the total in 17.3 overs with the ever-reliable Nat Sciver-Brunt leading the line as she made 48 off just 37 deliveries. A formidable all-round performance was on the cards, and the whole squad, both in terms of bat and ball, has come to the fore so far.

In contrast, Scotland have had a somewhat mixed campaign to date as they lie third in the table having secured just one win of their opening two encounters, though they did push West Indies Women close in the last outing. Chasing 153 for victory, Scotland got bowled out for 146 despite a superb fight from Darcey Carter, who was the only batter to impress, as she top-scored with a magnificent 59 off 62 balls.

When: Saturday, June 20 at 11:00 PM IST

Where: Headingley Cricket Ground

Where to watch: The England vs Scotland match will be broadcast on Star Sports, and live streaming will be available on JioStar.

Squad:

Scotland:

Kathryn Bryce (c), Chloe Abel, Olivia Bell, Sarah Bryce, Darcey Carter, Priyanaz Chatterji, Gabriella Fontenla, Katherine Fraser, Kirstie Gordon, Ailsa Lister, Maisie Maceira, Hannah Rainey, Megan McColl, Rachel Slater, Pippa Sproul.

England:

Nat Sciver-Brunt (captain), Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Dani Gibson, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Heather Knight, Linsey Smith, Issy Wong, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

--IANS

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