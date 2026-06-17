Women's T20 WC: Voll shines as Australia crush Bangladesh by 9 wickets at Headingley

Leeds, June 17 (IANS) Australia continued their strong start to the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 with a dominant nine-wicket victory over Bangladesh at Headingley on Wednesday. After restricting Bangladesh to just 77/8 in 20 overs, the six-time champions chased down the target in only 9.3 overs with opener Georgia Voll leading the way with an unbeaten 45.

Chasing a modest target of 78, Australia were briefly tested by some disciplined bowling from Marufa Akter, who conceded only four runs in the opening over. However, the pressure did not last long as Beth Mooney and Voll quickly took control of the chase.

Mooney got Australia’s first boundary in the second over before Voll shifted gears. The young opener struck a six and a four against Marufa in the third over and continued to find the gaps with ease.

The Australian openers added runs at a brisk pace and put Bangladesh’s bowlers under pressure with regular boundaries. Bangladesh finally found a breakthrough in the fifth over when Marufa dismissed Mooney for 10. Attempting an attacking shot, Mooney mistimed the ball and was caught by Ritu Moni.

With Phoebe Litchfield unavailable due to a quad injury suffered during Australia’s opening match against South Africa, experienced all-rounder Elyssa Perry came in at No. 3 and immediately looked comfortable at the crease. Perry struck a boundary off just her second ball and settled quickly.

Voll then produced her best over of the innings by hitting three boundaries in the final over of the powerplay. Australia raced to 49/1 after six overs, effectively ending any hopes of a Bangladesh comeback.

Bangladesh’s problems were compounded by poor fielding when Perry was dropped in the seventh over. The missed chance proved costly as Australia continued their charge towards victory.

Voll remained in complete control and added two more boundaries in the eighth over to take Australia within touching distance of the target. She eventually finished unbeaten on 45 off 31 balls, hitting six fours and a six. Perry remained not out on 19 as Australia completed the chase with 63 balls to spare.

Earlier, Bangladesh struggled throughout their innings after being asked to bat first. Captain Nigar Sultana top-scored with a patient 27, but none of the other batters could build meaningful partnerships against Australia’s disciplined bowling attack.

Bangladesh got off to a slow start, scoring only three runs in the first over. Their troubles deepened in the second over when Kim Garth bowled Dilara Akhtar for a duck with a delivery that crashed into the stumps.

Jauiriya Ferdous, who had impressed with a half-century in Bangladesh’s previous match, briefly showed promise with a boundary but was trapped lbw by Garth for eight. The wickets continued to fall as Sophie Molineux dismissed Sharmin Akhtar lbw, leaving Bangladesh in early trouble.

Captain Nigar Sultana and Sobhana Mostary attempted to steady the innings. Mostary played a few positive shots and struck a boundary off the final ball of the Power-play as Bangladesh reached 22/3 after six overs.

Just when Bangladesh were trying to rebuild, Perry delivered a decisive blow. The veteran all-rounder removed Sobhana Mostary, who was caught by Molineux, before trapping Shorna Akter lbw later in the same over. Bangladesh suddenly found themselves struggling at 34/5.

Nigar and Ritu Moni then focused on rebuilding the innings and avoiding further damage. However, Australia’s bowlers maintained tight lines and offered very few scoring opportunities. The conditions also assisted the seamers, making strokeplay difficult for the Bangladesh batters.

The pair added some valuable runs, but boundaries were hard to come by. Bangladesh crossed the 50-run mark only in the 16th over when Ritu finally found the fence against Perry.

The partnership ended in the 17th over when Georgia Wareham dismissed Ritu for 16. Nigar continued to battle at one end but struggled to accelerate. Her innings ended on 27 from 47 deliveries when she tried to attack Molineux and was caught out.

Annabel Sutherland picked up another wicket in the final over as Australia completed a clinical bowling performance.

Brief scores:

Bangladesh 77/8 in 20 overs (Nigar Sultana 27, Ritu Moti 16; Ellyse Perry 2-14, Sophie Molineux 2-14, Kim Garth 2-18) lost to Australia 78/1 in 9.3 overs(Georgia Voll 45*, Elyssa Perry 19*; Marufa Akter 1-28) by 9 wickets

--IANS

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