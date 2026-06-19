Women’s T20 WC: Unbeaten England look to extend winning run against neighbours Scotland (Preview)

Leeds, June 19 (IANS) Group B leaders England will aim to solidify their pole position and guarantee themselves a spot in the knockout stages of the 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup when they face neighbours Scotland at Headingley in Leeds on Saturday.

Hosts and 2009 winners England come after securing successive victories over Sri Lanka and Ireland. In contrast, the third-placed Scotland arrive after capturing their maiden tournament win against Ireland in Manchester before pushing the West Indies to the absolute limit in Leeds.

The match will also mark only the second short-format meeting between the two sides, following England's comprehensive 10-wicket triumph over Scotland during the 2024 edition. But England’s campaign has been disrupted by a significant setback - skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt has been sidelined for the upcoming two fixtures after aggravating a calf strain during the chase against Ireland.

In her absence, spin-bowling all-rounder Charlie Dean will assume the captaincy, with batter Sophia Dunkley widely tipped to enter the starting lineup. Spinners have anchored England’s defensive strategy so far, with Charlie herself proving to be exceptionally frugal by picking four wickets across two outings at an impressive economy rate of 4.14.

Stand-in skipper Charlie is no stranger to leadership, having previously captained the national side during bilateral series wins over New Zealand and India. Scotland, meanwhile, will lean heavily on young opener Darcey Carter, who batted through a leg injury against the West Indies, and was visibly emotional when the side fell short in the chase by seven runs.

Her opening partnership with Katherine Fraser remains a vital asset for Scotland. Meteorologists have predicted overcast skies over Leeds for the match, but conditions are expected to remain clear enough for a full, uninterrupted contest.

Squads

England: Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Dani Gibson, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Heather Knight, Linsey Smith, Issy Wong, and Danni Wyatt-Hodge

Scotland: Kathryn Bryce (c), Chloe Abel, Olivia Bell, Sarah Bryce, Darcey Carter, Priyanaz Chatterji, Gabriella Fontenla, Katherine Fraser, Kirstie Gordon, Ailsa Lister, Maisie Maceira, Hannah Rainey, Megan McColl, Rachel Slater, and Pippa Sproul

--IANS

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