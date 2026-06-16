Women’s T20 WC: Team India reach Leeds for second group clash against Netherlands

New Delhi, June 16 (IANS) Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India reached Leeds for their second group stage clash against the Netherlands, scheduled to be played on Wednesday at Headingley. The Women in Blue are coming off an emphatic win in their campaign opener, beating arch-rivals Pakistan by 64 runs.

The team took a bus from Birmingham to Headingley, enjoying some scenic views and coffee on the go.

The BCCI shared a video of their travel on X, where Jemimah Rodrigues, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana, and Shafali Varma, among other members of the team, shared their thoughts about their teammates.

Asked to say two best things about Arundhatti Reddy, Smriti said, “She has that fire in her, she also keeps motivating me to do the right things in terms of preps and doing the right things on the ground.”

Arundhatti, speaking of the Indian vice-captain, said, “The one good thing about her is that every place that I eat when I come abroad is chosen by her and most often than not they turn out to be great food. So if anybody wants to know where to go and what to wat, get in touch with her.”

Jemimah was asked what she likes about Shreyanka, to which she replied, “The thing I love about Shrey is that she’s really caring; she looks after the people she’s around.”

The all-rounder also said some words for Jemimah, saying, “I call her Jemi. There are so many good things, but one thing I really love about her is she surprises things just like that. Like, I’ll be sitting somewhere and she comes up with some gifts or something because I love gifts.

In the video, Shafali revealed that pacer Renuka Singh Thakur loves soft toys, while Deepti Sharma said that wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh has all the knowledge about a country or a city wherever they’re travelling.

--IANS

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