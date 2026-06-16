June 16, 2026 12:55 PM हिंदी

Women’s T20 WC: Team India reach Leeds for second group clash against Netherlands

Women’s T20 WC: Team India reach Leeds for second group clash against Netherlands

New Delhi, June 16 (IANS) Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India reached Leeds for their second group stage clash against the Netherlands, scheduled to be played on Wednesday at Headingley. The Women in Blue are coming off an emphatic win in their campaign opener, beating arch-rivals Pakistan by 64 runs.

The team took a bus from Birmingham to Headingley, enjoying some scenic views and coffee on the go.

The BCCI shared a video of their travel on X, where Jemimah Rodrigues, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana, and Shafali Varma, among other members of the team, shared their thoughts about their teammates.

Asked to say two best things about Arundhatti Reddy, Smriti said, “She has that fire in her, she also keeps motivating me to do the right things in terms of preps and doing the right things on the ground.”

Arundhatti, speaking of the Indian vice-captain, said, “The one good thing about her is that every place that I eat when I come abroad is chosen by her and most often than not they turn out to be great food. So if anybody wants to know where to go and what to wat, get in touch with her.”

Jemimah was asked what she likes about Shreyanka, to which she replied, “The thing I love about Shrey is that she’s really caring; she looks after the people she’s around.”

The all-rounder also said some words for Jemimah, saying, “I call her Jemi. There are so many good things, but one thing I really love about her is she surprises things just like that. Like, I’ll be sitting somewhere and she comes up with some gifts or something because I love gifts.

In the video, Shafali revealed that pacer Renuka Singh Thakur loves soft toys, while Deepti Sharma said that wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh has all the knowledge about a country or a city wherever they’re travelling.

--IANS

vi/bc

LATEST NEWS

Soha Ali Khan talks about passing down her favourite childhood toy to daughter Inaaya

Soha Ali Khan talks about passing down her favourite childhood toy to daughter Inaaya

Hockey India congratulates midfielder Jyoti on completing 100 international caps

Hockey India congratulates midfielder Jyoti on completing 100 international caps

'You have to be open to changing plans': Harsh Dubey explains the mindset behind dream India debut

'You have to be open to changing plans': Harsh Dubey on his mindset behind dream debut

Kunal Kemmu makes debut as reality show host with ‘Alliance’, to stream from June 26

Kunal Kemmu makes debut as reality show host with ‘Alliance’, to stream from June 26

Baloch armed groups claim responsibility for attacks targeting Pakistani forces, energy infrastructure

Baloch armed groups claim responsibility for attacks targeting Pakistani forces, energy infrastructure

Swasika's character in Vijay Antony-starrer 'Nooru Saami' revealed (Photo: Vijay Antony Film Corporation/X)

Swasika's character in Vijay Antony-starrer 'Nooru Saami' revealed

Boman Irani highlights how cinema connects people, cultures and ideas across borders

Boman Irani highlights how cinema connects people, cultures and ideas across borders

3.7 million children in Afghanistan expected to face acute malnutrition in 2026: OCHA

3.7 million children in Afghanistan expected to face acute malnutrition in 2026: OCHA

Cough syrups to be sold only through licensed pharmacies: Ministry

Cough syrups to be sold only through licensed pharmacies: Govt

FIFA World cup 2026: When and where to watch France vs Senegal; know all details

FIFA World cup 2026: When and where to watch France vs Senegal; know all details