June 20, 2026 7:33 PM हिंदी

Women’s T20 WC: Scotland’s Ailsa Lister reprimanded for ICC Code of Conduct breach

Scotland’s Ailsa Lister reprimanded for breach of ICC Code of Conduct during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026. Photo credit: ICC

Leeds, June 20 (IANS) Scotland's wicketkeeper-batter Ailsa Lister has been handed an official reprimand for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during their Group B clash against the West Indies in the 2026 Women’s T20 World Cup at Headingley in Leeds.

Ailsa was found guilty of violating Article 2.2 of the Code, which deals with “abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match”. The sanction also includes one demerit point added to her disciplinary record, marking her first offence in a 24‑month period.

The incident occurred in the 19th over of Scotland’s innings when, after being dismissed, Ailsa threw her bat and gloves to the ground before kicking and knocking over a bin near the dugout.

She admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by GS Lakshmi of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees, thereby avoiding a formal hearing. On‑field officials Claire Polosak and Kerrin Klaaste, third umpire N. Janani, and fourth umpire Nimali Perera reported the matter.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand and a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, along with one or two demerit points. Under ICC regulations, when a player accumulates four or more demerit points within 24 months, they are converted into suspension points, leading to a ban.

Two suspension points equate to a ban from one Test or two ODIs or two T20Is, whichever comes first. Demerit points remain on a player’s record for two years before being expunged. Coming to the match, Scotland fell short by just seven runs to the West Indies.

Chasing the West Indies' target of 154, Scotland's spirited run-chase ended with them being bundled out for 146 on the final ball of the match. The side will next face defending champions New Zealand at Bristol County Ground on Tuesday.

--IANS

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