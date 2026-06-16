Women’s T20 WC: Redemption on the line as Pakistan, South Africa seek first points (Preview)

Birmingham, June 16 (IANS) Edgbaston hosts a high-stakes Group A fixture on Wednesday as Pakistan take on South Africa, with both sides looking to recover from bruising opening-round defeats and keep their semifinal hopes alive.

Neither side found answers in their tournament opener. Pakistan were swept aside by India, while South Africa were comprehensively beaten by Australia, leaving both searching for an immediate response in Birmingham.

Batting remains the biggest concern. Pakistan managed only 106 in reply to India's imposing total, with Muneeba Ali's 41 accounting for much of the resistance. South Africa fared little better, posting 107, as Laura Wolvaardt's 44 and Nadine de Klerk's 25 proved insufficient against relentless Australian pressure.

A recurring theme in both defeats was the inability to handle spin. Deepti Sharma's career-best five-wicket haul exposed Pakistan's fragile middle order, while Australia's quartet of Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Georgia Wareham and Ashleigh Gardner overwhelmed South Africa.

Wednesday's contest is unlikely to offer any respite. Pakistan possess two of the world's leading spinners in Sadia Iqbal and Nashra Sandhu, while South Africa's attack is spearheaded by Nonkululeko Mlaba. How each batting lineup negotiates the middle overs could determine the result.

Pakistan also arrive with modest recent numbers, having won only seven of their last 20 T20Is. South Africa, by contrast, came into the World Cup as finalists from the previous three ICC global tournaments, making their opening setback an unexpected one.

With India and Australia already establishing early control of the group, this fixture represents an opportunity to reset the campaign or risk falling dangerously behind.

When: Wednesday, June 17, 11:00 PM IST

Where: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Where to watch: The SA vs PAK match will be broadcast on Star Sports channels, with JioHotstar live-streaming the game.

Squads:

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Kayla Reyneke, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloe Tryon, Dane van Niekerk

Pakistan: Fatima Sana (c), Gull Feroza, Ayesha Zafar, Iram Javed, Eyman Fatima, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Parvaiz, Saira Jabeen, Muneeba Ali, Tuba Hassan, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig, Tasmia Rubab

--IANS

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