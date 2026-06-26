Women's T20 WC: Pakistan, Netherlands eye consolation win to end campaigns (Preview)

Bristol, June 26 (IANS) Already out of semi-final contention, Pakistan and the Netherlands will look to salvage pride when they meet in their final Group A fixture of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Bristol County Ground on Saturday.

Having already been eliminated from the tournament, both teams have the opportunity to conclude their campaigns on a positive note. With the pressures off, this fixture could potentially be a lively encounter as both sides look to experiment with personnel and push for a final flourish in what has otherwise been a tournament to forget for them.

After losing to India, South Africa and Bangladesh, they have struggled with both their top and middle order, who have consistently got to decent starts only to capitulate after failing to see off quality spin.

The big bright spark in this Pakistan squad has undoubtedly been their captain Fatima Sana, who has led from the front in all aspects. She played a match-saving 55 not out against South Africa, rescuing the side from 50-8 at one stage, and her 3-16 proved her worth as an all-rounder again.

She is expected to play a key role again as Pakistan look to finish on a high. They face The Netherlands, who are participating in the Women’s T20 World Cup for the very first time.

Also on three losses, the Dutch have shown sparks of promise despite their overall inability to gain a win.

The Dutch captain Babette de Leede played a fighting half-century against Bangladesh, while a host of others, including Sterre Kalis, Caroline de Lange and Heather Siegers have produced eye-catching cameos.

Playing against a brittle Pakistan bowling attack could be the opportunity they need to pick up a historic maiden World Cup victory. The tournament ground of Bristol has been somewhat of an equalizer between the two sides throughout with contributions seen from all departments of cricket.

It has assisted both the bat and the ball, but the new ball has produced extra bounce early in the proceedings. The weather for the fixture is expected to be pleasant, which could lead to a tightly fought contest.

Pakistan may edge this match considering their vast experience but if the Netherlands can strike early and find chinks in the Pakistan armoury, they stand a very good chance of ending their first appearance in this tournament with a fairy tale ending.

When: Saturday, June 27 at 3:00 PM IST

Where: Bristol County Ground, Bristol

Where to watch: The Netherlands vs Pakistan clash will be broadcast on Star Sports Network and live streaming on JioStar

Squads:

Netherlands: Babette de Leede (c), Caroline de Lange, Frédérique Overdijk, Hannah Landheer, Heather Siegers, Iris Zwilling, Isabel van der Woning, Lara Leemhuis, Myrthe van den Raad, Phebe Molkenboer, Robine Rijke, Rosalie Lawrence, Sanya Khurana, Silver Siegers, Sterre Kalis

Pakistan Fatima Sana (c), Gull Feroza, Ayesha Zafar, Iram Javed, Eyman Fatima, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Parvaiz, Saira Jabeen, Muneeba Ali, Tuba Hassan, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig, Tasmia Rubab

--IANS

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