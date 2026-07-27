'Unacceptable and must be avoided': MEA summons Ukrainian Ambassador over death of Indian seafarer

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday summoned Ukraine's Ambassador to India, Oleksandr Polishchuk, in connection with the attack on the commercial vessel MV OMORFI, which resulted in the tragic death of an Indian national.

"Today, the Ambassador of Ukraine to India, H.E. Dr. Oleksandr Polishchuk, was summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs in connection with the attack on the commercial vessel MV OMORFI, which resulted in the tragic death of an Indian national. The Ministry conveyed its serious concern over the incident and condemned such attacks on commercial shipping in the strongest terms, underscoring their adverse impact on the safety of maritime navigation, freedom of navigation, and international commerce," read a statement issued by the MEA.

"The Ambassador was requested to convey to the Ukrainian authorities India’s strong concerns over the targeting of commercial vessels and reiterated that such actions, which endanger the lives of innocent civilian seafarers, are unacceptable and must be avoided," it added.

On Sunday, the Indian Embassy in Ukraine said that four Indian nationals were on board the MV GN Ragnar vessel that was struck at the Port of Odesa on Saturday. Two of them are confirmed safe, while information is awaited about the other two Indian nationals, it informed.

The Embassy said that search and rescue operations are being conducted and it is in contact with the concerned authorities.

"Embassy of India in Ukraine is closely monitoring the situation following the incident involving MV AGN Ragnar, which was struck at the Port of Odesa on 25 July. Four Indian nationals were on board the vessel. As per the latest information, two have been confirmed safe, and information is awaited regarding the other two nationals. Search and rescue operations are underway. The Embassy is in constant touch with the concerned authorities," the Indian Embassy in Ukraine mentioned in a statement released on X.

On July 24, the MEA stated that an Indian national died in an attack on a commercial vessel while transiting the Black Sea, reportedly in Russian territorial waters.

The MEA stated, "It has come to our attention that on July 18, 2026, the commercial vessel MV OMORFI was attacked while transiting the Black Sea, reportedly in Russian territorial waters. At the time of the incident, there were ten crew members on board, including three Indian nationals."

"As per available information, one Indian national tragically lost his life in the attack. We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved family of the deceased. The other two Indian nationals on board are reported to be safe," it said.

India has condemned attacks targeting commercial shipping and urged all concerned parties to uphold international obligations to ensure the safety and security of maritime navigation and uninterrupted flow of global commerce.

"India unequivocally condemns such attacks targeting commercial shipping and placing the lives of innocent civilian crew members at risk. ​It is a matter of serious concern that the freedom of navigation and international commerce is facing increasing threats. India calls upon all concerned parties to uphold international obligations to ensure the safety and security of maritime navigation and uninterrupted flow of global commerce," the External Affairs ministry said.

On July 20, the MEA said that four Indian nationals lost their lives in the attack on the commercial vessel MV Golden Leopard departing from Odesa port in Ukraine.

The MEA said, "At the time of the incident, there were 17 crew members on board, including 5 Indian nationals. As per information available, four Indian nationals have tragically lost their lives, while one is hospitalised in a critical condition."

--IANS

akl/as