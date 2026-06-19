Women’s T20 WC: Heavyweights Australia aim to extend their dominance against Netherlands (Preview)

Southampton, June 19 (IANS) Pre-tournament favorites Australia will look to continue their winning streak when they face newcomers the Netherlands in a 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Group A clash at The Rose Bowl on Saturday.

It’s the first time Australia will take on Netherlands in a Women’s T20 World Cup game after having played against them in Women’s ODI World Cups, with the former winning on all five occasions. A clinical victory for Australia will take them closer to clinching the semi-finals slot and replace India as the Group A toppers.

Australia, the six-time champions, enter the fixture after dismantling South Africa and Bangladesh in their previous games. Australia’s formidable lineup could be further strengthened by the return of star off-spin bowling all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner from an ankle sprain, though explosive batter Phoebe Litchfield remains sidelined due to a quad strain.

If Ashleigh is fit for Saturday’s clash, it gives selectors a luxury dilemma - whether to leave out the big-hitting Grace Harris or drop a frontline bowler to stack their batting. For the Netherlands, their maiden T20 World Cup campaign is now at the point of them being at the ultimate test of survival.

Having suffered consecutive defeats to Bangladesh and India, despite showing spirited glimpses of themselves, the Dutch need to bank upon their elements of surprise if they are to put up a strong showing against a powerhouse opponent in Australia.

For the Dutch, Saturday’s game has historical importance as skipper Babette de Leede and Robine Rijke are set to become the first Dutch women to reach 100 T20I appearances. To add to the occasion, Australia’s veteran all-rounder Ellyse Perry is poised to become the first player in history to make 50 appearances at the tournament.

Squads:

Australia: Sophie Molineux (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Nicola Carey, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham and Tahlia Wilson (travelling reserve)

Netherlands: Babette de Leede (c), Caroline de Lange, Frédérique Overdijk, Hannah Landheer, Heather Siegers, Iris Zwilling, Isabel van der Woning, Lara Leemhuis, Myrthe van den Raad, Phebe Molkenboer, Robine Rijke, Rosalie Lawrence, Sanya Khurana, Silver Siegers, and Sterre Kalis

--IANS

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