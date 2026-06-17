Women’s T20 WC: Getting those two points against Pakistan was very crucial for us, says Shreyanka

Leeds, June 17 (IANS) India’s off-spin bowling all‑rounder Shreyanka Patil said the 64-run victory over Pakistan at Edgbaston was crucial in setting the tone for the rest of their Women’s T20 World Cup campaign. India are aiming to get another win on the trot in their ongoing clash against the Netherlands at Headingley.

“Absolutely, it was a great start. India-Pakistan is something which we all look up to, the game actually, and then actually getting those two points was very crucial for us. It was a great win altogether,” Shreyanka said to broadcasters on Wednesday.

On experiencing the atmosphere in England, she added, “It does absolutely, it’s so electrifying. It’s so amazing to just be here because it’s my first time playing in England. So I’m enjoying it thoroughly, and yeah, it’s great to see some fans here, a lot of Indian fans as well.”

Speaking about the team’s outlook for the rest of the competition, Shreyanka said, “Now the tournament has just started. We are getting along very well. We are playing our A game. So we hope to continue the same, and hopefully we will lift the trophy.

“I mean, pressure is always there in any game we play. I think we just have to play our A game no matter who the opponents are. We just have to keep our heads high, do our job, and cross the line.”

The Netherlands’ leg-spinner Silver Siegers, meanwhile, reflected on her side’s opening defeat to Bangladesh but insisted they are ready to regroup against India. “It was a good start for us. It didn’t really click together for us, so that’s unfortunate.

“But we’re so ready to click it together in this game. We’ve been talking a lot about strategy. Our execution can be a little bit better, and if we can be a bit braver, maybe, then we can put it together today,” she added.

On the World Cup experience, Silver said, “So, so exciting. It was so good to get a good crowd in. But even just the World Cup experience in itself, I think it’s a dream for us coming true.”

She also insisted that the challenge of facing India is not a daunting one. “I don’t think so. I think we’re ready to put the puzzle pieces together today and put in a bit of a better performance than our last game, and then we will see what happens. It’s not off, but we love the underdog position.”

--IANS

nr/bsk/