June 01, 2026 6:26 PM हिंदी

Anushka Sharma celebrates RCB's IPL win with a sweet kiss on Virat Kohli's forehead

Anushka Sharma celebrates RCB's IPL win with a sweet kiss on Virat Kohli's forehead

Mumbai, June 1 (IANS) The Royal Challengers Bengaluru lifted the IPL trophy for the second time on Sunday after a stunning victory against the Gujarat Titans.

Actress Anushka Sharma decided to share the historic moment with her cricketer husband Virat Kohli with an adorable social media post.

On Monday, the 'PK' actress took to her official Instagram handle and published a picture of lovingly planting a kiss on Kohli's forehead while he held the trophy.

Anushka simply dropped a fingers-crossed, a red heart, and a folded hands emoji as the caption.

Earlier, she uploaded a photo of Virat with his back towards the camera on social media after RCB's five-wicket win over Gujarat Titans in the final at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. We could also see former RCB player and batting coach Dinesh Karthik as part of the celebration.

“One felt nice, you did it twice," read the text on the post.

The 'Band Baaja Baaraat' actress was unable to contain her excitement from the stands as Kohli's unbeaten 75 guided RCB to register their second win in IPL.

In one of the many videos doing rounds on social media, Anushka was seen cheering and clapping as Virat finished off the match with a six.

The 'Sultan' actress was also caught exchanging flying kisses with her cricketer husband from the stands.

Another clip showed Virat and Anushka dancing the night away while celebrating Royal Challengers Bengaluru's victory with the team, flaunting their electrifying chemistry.

For the unversed, Anushka first met Virat back in 2013 as the two came together to shoot for an advertisement. After dating for a few years, the lovebirds finally tied the knot in 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Italy.

They embraced parenthood for the first time in 2021 as they welcomed their daughter, Vamika. The couple became parents for the second time in 2024 as they were blessed with their son, Akaay.

--IANS

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