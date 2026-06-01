PM Modi reaffirms India's readiness to support peace and dialogue in Myanmar

New Delhi, June 1 (IANS) India and Myanmar on Monday decided to advance bilateral ties and collaborate further in areas of trade, investment, connectivity, development partnership, capacity building, security and border management. In the extensive discussions held at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Myanmar President U Min Aung Hlaing agreed to further deepen the bilateral ties between both neighbouring nations.

During the meeting, PM Modi reiterated India's readiness to support peace and dialogue in Myanmar, including by sharing federal governance and economic growth experiences.

"PM Narendra held wide-ranging discussions with President U Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar on further deepening India-Myanmar bilateral ties. Anchored in the enduring historic and people-to-people relationship, both sides agreed to advance India-Myanmar partnership for peace, progress and prosperity and to further collaborate in areas of trade, investment, connectivity, development partnership, capacity building, security and border management," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

"PM conveyed that India remains Myanmar's trusted neighbour, a reliable partner and steadfast first responder in times of crisis, in line with India’s Neighbourhood First, Act East and MAHASAGAR policies. PM reaffirmed India’s readiness to support peace and dialogue in Myanmar, including by sharing federal governance and economic growth experiences," he added.

Later in the day, President U Min Aung Hlaing will meet President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. He is also scheduled to visit 'The Light and the Lotus: Relics of the Awakened One' cultural exposition at Raipithora cultural complex in the capital.

This is President U Min Aung Hlaing's first visit to India after assuming office. He is also scheduled to travel to Mumbai for business interactions and site visits. For his visit, he is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising several cabinet ministers, senior officials and business leaders.

On Sunday, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval called on President Hlaing in New Delhi. On May 30, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar had also called on U Min Aung Hlaing and expressed appreciation for his positive sentiment towards deepening bilateral cooperation.

President U Min Aung Hlaing began his five-day visit to India by offering prayers at the Mahabodhi Temple in Bihar's Bodh Gaya on Saturday.

"Myanmar lies at the confluence of India's Neighbourhood First, Act East and MAHASAGAR policies. The official visit of President U Min Aung Hlaing to India is expected to further strengthen and deepen the multi-faceted relations between the two countries," the MEA stated.

--IANS

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