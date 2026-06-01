June 01, 2026 6:31 PM हिंदी

Women's T20 WC: 'Molineux is a game changer,' says McGrath on captain's successful injury return

Women's T20 WC: 'Molineux is a game changer,' says McGrath on captain's successful injury return

New Delhi, June 1 (IANS) Australia's narrow defeat to South Africa in an unofficial Women's T20 World Cup warm-up fixture may have denied them a winning start to their preparations, but the return of captain Sophie Molineux provided a significant positive ahead of the global showpiece, and for vice-captain Tahlia McGrath, the performance was a timely reminder of the value the skipper brings to the Australian side.

Playing her first match since February after recovering from a back injury, Molineux wasted little time making an impact. The left-arm spinner struck with her very first delivery, dismissing Sune Luus, before removing Dane van Niekerk two balls later, finishing with figures of 2/17 from three overs.

"First of all, it's nice to have her bowling. Not bowling in (Australia's recent white-ball series in) the West Indies, it was awesome to see her with ball in hand as she takes wickets for fun,” McGrath said after the game.

The Australian vice-captain also highlighted the often-underappreciated work Molineux does for the team by taking on difficult overs across different stages of an innings and believes versatility makes her one of the most influential bowlers in the squad, particularly in pressure situations.

“She's a game changer and she can bowl in any phase. She proved that again today. I think she took a wicket with her first ball. She gets all the tough overs and doesn't really get the credit she deserves. She always puts her hand up and always seems to get the job done,” she said.

Despite Molineux's encouraging return, Australia fell seven runs short while chasing South Africa's 163/7. The Proteas recovered strongly after early setbacks thanks to an 88-run stand between Marizanne Kapp and youngster Kayla Reyneke, before Shabnim Ismail's fiery spell of 4/39 helped close out the contest.

McGrath felt the game provided exactly the sort of competitive challenge Australia was seeking before the World Cup. “It was a pretty high-quality game and it was really close. It came down to the last over and some individual brilliance from both teams.”

She pinpointed the Kapp-Reyneke partnership as the turning point of the match after Australia had initially gained the upper hand.

“I thought the partnership between Kapp and Reyneke, we were on top and that swung the momentum back to them and sort of proved to be the difference in the end. They batted really well,” the all-rounder stated.

While disappointed with the result, McGrath believes there were enough positives for Australia to build on before the tournament begins on June 12.

“And then we showed glimpses, but just not able to get the job done today.”

With two more matches against South Africa still to come at Arundel Castle, Australia will have further opportunities to fine-tune their preparations and, perhaps most importantly, continue building momentum around the return of their captain before the World Cup kicks off on June 12.

--IANS

vi/bc

LATEST NEWS

President Murmu meets Myanmar counterpart, highlights shared Buddhist heritage and centuries-old people-to-people bond

President Murmu meets Myanmar counterpart, highlights shared Buddhist heritage and centuries-old people-to-people bond

We’re very lucky to have Virat Kohli in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru dressing room, says head coach Andy Flower after they defend their title in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: We’re very lucky to have Kohli in the RCB dressing room, says Andy Flower

International community calls for election roadmap dialogue in Somalia (File Image)

International community calls for election roadmap dialogue in Somalia

Industry hails steady IIP growth despite global headwinds, rising input costs

Industry hails steady IIP growth despite global headwinds, rising input costs

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a session at the CII Annual Business Summit 2026 in New Delhi on Monday, May 11, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Deepak Kumar)

UP CM Yogi Adityanath tears into clerics over ‘national animal’ status demand for cows

Priya Dutt remembers mom Nargis on her birth anniversary: Missing her a little extra

Priya Dutt remembers mom Nargis on her birth anniversary: Missing her a little extra

PM Modi, Myanmar President discuss issue of insurgent groups operating from Southeast Asian nation (File image)

PM Modi, Myanmar President discuss issue of insurgent groups operating from Southeast Asian nation

Vashu Bhagnani reveals Ramesh Taurani didn't wish to gift car to David Dhawan, Govinda after success of ‘Coolie No 1’

Vashu Bhagnani reveals Ramesh Taurani didn't wish to gift car to David Dhawan, Govinda after success of ‘Coolie No 1’

R Madhavan's wife Sarita calls him a 'wonderful husband & father' in a heartfelt birthday wish

R Madhavan's wife Sarita calls him a 'wonderful husband & father' in a heartfelt birthday wish

Masterclass in selective moral outrage: Iran slams EU for condemning strikes against Kuwait

Masterclass in selective moral outrage: Iran slams EU for condemning strikes against Kuwait