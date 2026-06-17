Women's T20 WC: Bowlers took the game on, says skipper Sciver-Brunt after England beat Ireland

Southampton, June 17 (IANS) With two wins in two matches, England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt was quite happy with her team's performance and gave credit to her bowlers for setting up the four-wicket win over Ireland in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup on Tuesday night.

With experienced bowler Sophie Ecclestone spearheading the bowling attack by claiming 3-22, England restricted Ireland to 118/9 in a rain-delayed match at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton. In reply, captain Sciver-Brunt led from the front as the hosts chased down the target in 17.3 overs to secure a four-wicket win. England had started their campaign with an 87-run victory over Sri Lanka on the opening day.

"Really happy. Two very different-looking games, but we got over the line. Think the way the bowlers took the game on, took wickets throughout, and stopped momentum. The surface was good, the outfield quick, so we wanted to control the scoring," said Sciver-Brunt, who retired hurt after scoring 48 off 37 balls. "Just precautionary, felt a bit of tightness in my calf," she said.

Opting to field first, the English bowlers capitalised on the overcast conditions to make early inroads as both the Irish openers, Amy Hunter and Alana Dalzell, were sent back inside the first five overs. Captain Gaby Lewis also departed without troubling the scorers.

Bowling a tight line and length, England kept the pressure on Ireland by choking runs. They bowled a total of 60 dot balls, with Charlie Dean contributing 20 of them. Dean was the most economical of the English bowlers, with 2-11 in her four overs, while the experienced Sophie Ecclestone finished with 3-22. Danielle Gibson claimed 2-10 in two overs to help England dominate with the ball.

"So nice to get off to a winning start. It's not going too badly, hopefully go three from three on Saturday. Keep taking wickets, lucky to have a great attack. Very exciting, can't wait to keep it going," said Ecclestone, who was adjudged Player of the Match for her effort.

Louise Little made sure Ireland finished on a high. She hit four fours off Lauren Bell in the final over, including a flick through backward square leg on the last ball, to garner 17 runs. It was Ireland's best over of the innings and took them to 118/9.

Chasing the modest target, England had a scare early on as they lost three wickets in 10 balls to slip to 35/3 inside the Power-play. Captain Sciver-Brunt (48) and Heather Knight stemmed the slide with a 64-run stand for the fourth wicket. They picked up the ones and twos, while punishing every loose ball, to keep the scoreboard ticking. Prendergast broke the partnership as she trapped Knight leg before wicket for 26.

England had trouble closing out the match as Sciver-Brunt retired hurt just short of her half-century, while Freya Kemp was run out. But they were within touching distance, and Dean and Gibson saw them through to 119/6 in 17.3 overs.

Ireland captain Gaby Lewis said they failed to put up enough runs on the board to secure victory.

"We knew that it [118] was under par, we'd have liked closer to 150, that last over helped up, but after the Power-play we were in it. Proud of the girls. Batting [needs looking at], losing wickets in the powerplay wasn't ideal, and then we have to build a platform. We've got to focus on positives and keep building, with the ball, Aimee Maguire coming in. Playing against top nations, she's just going to get better. First game under lights, we're learning every day and looking forward to Friday," said Lewis.

--IANS

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