India and Thailand discuss strengthening strategic partnership, people-to-people ties

Bangkok, July 24 (IANS) India and Thailand continue to strengthen their strategic partnership through enhanced maritime, air, and road connectivity, deepening people-to-people ties and tourism linkages.

The discussions were held during a meeting held between India's Ambassador to Thailand, Puneet Agrawal, and Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Phipat Ratchakitprakarn, according to the statement released by Indian Embassy in Thailand on Friday on X.

India and Thailand elevated the bilateral ties to Strategic Partnership during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bangkok in April last year.

On July 16, Agrawal met Urasa Mongkolnavin, Director-General (DG) of the Department of South Asian, Middle East and African Affairs at Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and held discussions on issues of mutual interest to strengthen the strategic partnership between both nations.

"Ambassador Puneet Agrawal met Mrs. Urasa Mongkolnavin, DG of the Department of South Asian, Middle East and African Affairs, Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Both sides exchanged views on various issues of mutual interest such as high level visits, trade and investment, people to people connect, public health and traditional medicine, etc to further strengthen the Strategic Partnership between India and Thailand."

Agrawal also met Thailand Trade Representative Chutintorn Gongsakdi at the Government House, with discussions focussed on further strengthening trade and investment ties.

"Ambassador Puneet Agrawal had a cordial and fruitful meeting with H.E Mr. Chutintorn Gongsakdi, Thailand Trade Representative at the Government House. Discussions focused on further strengthening trade and investment ties between India and Thailand through identifying areas of complementarities, resolving tariff and non tariff barriers and having a balanced trade for mutual benefit," the Indian Embassy in Thailand wrote on X.

Last month, Agrawal called on Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sihasak Phuangketkeow, with both sides discussing ways to deepen the strategic partnership by expanding bilateral trade and investment.

"Discussions focused on further strengthening India-Thailand Strategic Partnership by enhancing bilateral trade and investment ties in a balanced manner, religious, cultural and people to people linkages, connectivity initiatives and greater coordination on regional issues, among others," the Indian Embassy stated.

--IANS

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