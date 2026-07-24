Aarav recalls with gratitude how Ajith Kumar gave him design options to choose from in 'Vidaa Muyarchi'

Chennai, July 24 (IANS) Actor Aarav Kizar, who played one of the antagonists in director Magizh Thirumeni’s film ‘Vidaa Muyarchi’, has now recalled with gratitude how the film’s lead actor Ajith Kumar gave him poster design options to choose from at the time of the film's release.

Taking to his Instagram page to share some of the poster designs that he was given to choose from, Aarav wrote, "When people change the narrative to suit the times and their convenience, this man gave me a poster and a few design options to choose from. AK, my man. Be grateful Blessed man. #gratitude #ak #aarav."

It may be recalled that the actor had also penned a note of gratitude to Ajith Kumar last year for having believed in him and for having been a positive influence.

Aarav, who took to his X timeline to thank Ajith, had said, “Dear Ajith Sir, I am truly grateful for the opportunity to be a part of Vidaa Muyarchi. It has been an experience of a lifetime, filled with unforgettable memories and invaluable lessons.”

He further said, “Your passion, humility, and dedication inspired me every day on set. Watching you work and the way you treat everyone with kindness has left a lasting impact on me. Thank you for believing in me and for being such a positive influence. I will always cherish this journey and hope to work with you again in the future. With heartfelt gratitude, Arav.”

The actor also tweeted saying, “Grateful beyond words to Ajith Sir, Director Magizh Sir, my amazing co-stars #Arjun sir, @trishtrashers, @ReginaCassandra, @actornikhilnair, and the entire crew of Vidaamuyarchi for an unforgettable journey! A special thanks to the audience and Ajith Sir’s incredible fans for embracing this film with so much love and support. Your appreciation means the world!”

Vidaa Muyarchi, which released on February 6 last year, had Ajith playing a husband looking to mend a broken relationship with his wife Kayal (Trisha). The film’s plot revolved around Ajith who goes in search of his wife, who is kidnapped during a trip to her home.

Music for the film was by Anirudh Ravichander while cinematography was by Om Prakash and editing was by N B Srikanth.

--IANS

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