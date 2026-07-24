Leslee Lewis recalls Asha Bhosle’s support: 'She gave me a platform as an independent producer'

Mumbai, July 24 (IANS) Music composer and singer Leslee Lewis recalled the immense support and encouragement he received from legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle during their collaboration.

Sharing a special memory, Leslee told IANS that the national award-winning singer played an important role in giving him confidence as an independent producer. Recalling an incident from an award show, Leslee shared that after winning an award, Asha Bhosle called him on stage and acknowledged his contribution. He said the gesture meant a lot to him, especially as a young artist finding his way in the industry.

Speaking about his fondest memories with Asha Bhosle, the singer said that working with an artist of her stature was a privilege.

Leslee shared, “Every memory is fond. Whether it was her birthday, when we cut her cake in the studio, or getting the opportunity to work with a legend of that stature — we are nobody in that sense. We only get to learn from her. But we don’t go there thinking that we have to learn something.”

“She would say, ‘Leslie, aaj mood nahi hai. Udhar gaayenge. Studio is good, but if I’m not in the mood, I won’t sing. When the mood comes, I will sing.’ And what you hear afterwards is that Asha ji is mostly in the mood. That is the actual magic of her.”

“I think you learn so many things from her. All those moments with her were special. She really gave me a platform as an independent producer. When the Channel V awards happened, she came on stage after winning the award and said, ‘Ek minute, Leslie kidhar hai? Usko bulao stage pe. Uske bina yeh nahi hoga.’ That was so sweet. For a young artist, that kind of encouragement means a lot,” added Leslee Lewis.

Lewis collaborated with Asha Bhosle on the romantic pop track “Raat Shabnami,” which was composed by Lewis and penned by legendary lyricist Majrooh Sultanpuri. Sung by Asha Bhosle, the song was featured in the popular Indipop album “Jaanam Samjha Karo” and went on to become one of the memorable tracks from the album.

Their musical partnership also included the album “Rahul & I,” along with several popular remixes and original pop numbers. The duo created memorable renditions of R.D. Burman classics such as “O Mere Sona Re” and “Piya Tu Ab To Aaja,” including the popular “Piya Tu Ab To Aaja (Hip Hop) - Remix” and “Chura Liya Hai - Remix.” Their collaboration also featured original tracks like “Oye Hoye Oye Hoye.”

For the unversed, legendary Indian playback singer Asha Bhosle died on April 12, 2026, at the age of 92.

--IANS

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