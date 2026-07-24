Jeev is Tied-12th after Day 1 at Senior Open

The Gleneagles (Scotland), July 24 (IANS) Jeev Milkha Singh, who made his senior debut at the same Gleneagles in 2022, produced a superb bogey free 3-under 67 to get off to a great start at the Senior Open. The Indian legend is lying Tied-12th with a host of big names in the field.

The other Indian in the field Jyoti Randhawa shot 2-over 84 and was lying T-84 after the first day.

Australian Cameron Percy produced a brilliant birdie blitz around the turn to take a one-shot lead after day one. The Australian teed off in the favourable early conditions at The Gleneagles Hotel and made the most of the calm winds, recording four birdies in a row from the ninth in a 63 that got him to seven under.

Frenchman Lionel Alexandre was his nearest rival after a bogey-free 64, one shot ahead of four-time Major champion Ernie Els, 2018 winner of this event Miguel Ángel Jiménez and American duo Tom Penrice Jr and Pat Perez.

Jeev, who also plays on the regular IGPL Tour in India and won a title against much younger players in December, birdied the fifth, 14th and the 15th in a steady display that puts him in a strong position.

Randhawa had two birdies against five bogeys in his 74.

Percy has yet to claim a senior win since turning 50 in May 2024, but he has made all 81 of his cuts on the Champions Tour and in 2025 finished in the top ten at this event, the Senior PGA Championship and the U.S. Senior Open.

That suggests a win may not be far away and he was happy with his performance on the King's Course after enjoying some success with his preparations.

He had eight birdies and dropped his only shot of the day on the 13th.

Lionel Alexandre made his first birdie of the day on the seventh, and they came at regular intervals after that as he added gains on the ninth, tenth, 12th, 14th and 18th.

Pat Perez was also bogey-free in his first Senior Open since turning 50 in March, while Jiménez and Els both dropped single shots in their rounds.

American duo Jerry Kelly and Taggart Ridings, Italian Emanuele Canonica, Swede Johan Edfors and Australian Michael Wright were at four under, one clear of a group with two-time Major champion Zach Johnson and fellow Ryder Cuppers Boo Weekley and David Howell.

--IANS

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