Romanian companies should participate in India’s growth story: President Murmu

New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Friday urged Romanian companies to actively participate in India’s growth story as the country has emerged as the world’s fastest growing economy, offering immense opportunities for international partnerships, investment and technology collaboration.

Addressing the India–Romania Business Forum at Bucharest, the President said that Romania, with its strategic location at the crossroads of Europe, highly skilled human resources, advanced industrial capabilities and strong integration with the European Union, remains a natural and valuable partner for India.

Romania serves not only as an important destination for investment but also as a gateway to the wider European market.

President Murmu stated that the participation of a large Indian business delegation in this Forum reflects the growing confidence of Indian industries in the opportunities that Romania offers and their desire to build enduring partnerships with Romanian businesses.

The President highlighted that trade and economic cooperation are central to the contemporary India-Romania partnership. With a combined market of nearly two billion people and an economic size of around $25 trillion, the India-EU FTA is among the most significant economic partnerships in the world and aims at deepening trade integration, strengthening investment flows, and building resilient and diversified supply chains.

She emphasised that the early and effective implementation of the FTA will be crucial. It will provide a predictable environment for businesses, enhance value chain integration, and create new opportunities for MSMEs, startups, and innovators on both sides.

President Murmu further stated that India is undertaking initiatives to create a transparent, predictable and investor-friendly business environment by simplified taxation and production-linked incentives. There is immense scope for collaboration in the energy security and green transition between India and Romania. Given Romania's capabilities in the chemical and fertilisers industry, there is also scope for cooperation in this sector.

“India's globally recognised Digital Public Infrastructure, thriving start-up ecosystem and leadership in information technology can complement Romania's strengths in software engineering, cyber-security, research and advanced technologies. There are also opportunities for our companies to collaborate in transportation and logistics sectors, including ports, railways, highways, logistics parks and multi-modal transport. We can also deepen cooperation in pharmaceuticals, healthcare, agriculture and food processing,” President Murmu said.

She expressed confidence that business communities of India and Romania will seize these emerging opportunities and transform them into successful commercial partnerships to build resilient supply chains, generate employment, promote innovation and create sustainable prosperity for our peoples.

--IANS

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