Women’s Open W100 Bengaluru: Shrivalli Bhamidipaty advances to Round of 16

Bengaluru, Feb 18 (IANS) First-round action at the KPB Trust ITF Women’s Open W100 Bengaluru 2026 continued on Wednesday, with Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty advancing to the Round of 16 alongside Sahaja Yamlapali and Vaishnavi Adkar. She narrowly defeated Francesca Curmi (MLT) 7-6(6), 6-4 in a thrilling first-round women’s singles match at the SM Krishna Tennis Stadium.

The match began with a close first set, as Bhamidipaty hit a couple of aces to hold serve. Curmi then broke in the third game and started engaging in prolonged baseline rallies to gain an advantage. Bhamidipaty quickly responded by breaking back, but Curmi secured another break and then held serve to take the lead. Bhamidipaty remained calm, held serve, and broke again in the eighth game, tying the set.

With both players exchanging lengthy rallies, the set advanced to a tiebreak. Bhamidipaty missed a set point due to an unforced error after moving Curmi across the baseline, but quickly recovered and finished the set with a powerful ace.

In the second set, Bhamidipaty secured an early break to take the lead. As the match progressed, Curmi appeared to tire, and a few unforced errors gave Bhamidipaty another break in the seventh game. Although Curmi broke back in the next game, Bhamidipaty stayed focused and finished the set 6-4.

Earlier on Wednesday, Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi lost to fifth seed Polina Iatcenko with scores of 1-6, 6-1, 0-6. Revathi had trouble with her returns and made many unforced errors in the first set but responded well in the second, evening the match as Iatcenko’s focus waned. However, mistakes reappeared early in the deciding set, enabling Iatcenko to establish a 4-0 lead. Although Revathi fought to extend the fifth game with a prolonged deuce, she couldn't convert her chances, and Iatcenko ultimately won the match.

Top seed Talia Gibson also progressed with a 6-4, 6-0 victory over Vaidehee Chaudhari, pulling ahead after a tight first set. Third seed Hanne Vandewinkel defeated Ya-Hsuan Lee 6-1, 6-2, while second seed Lanlana Tararudee overcame Victoria Milovanova 6-1, 6-4. Seventh seed Elena Pridankina narrowly beat Eri Shimizu 7-6(5), 6-4.

In other singles matches, Mei Yamaguchi defeated Anastasia Kulikova 3-6, 6-0, 6-1; Kristiana Sidorova beat Sohyun Park 4-6, 6-2, 6-3; Arina Gabriela Vasilescu won against Priska Madelyn Nugroho 6-2, 6-3; and Jasmijn Gimbrere overcame Misaki Matsuda 7-5, 7-5.

In the women’s doubles first round, Anastasia Kulikova (FIN) and Kristiana Sidorova beat top seeds Harriet Dart (GBR) and Nicole Fossa Huergo (ARG) 6-3, 0-6, 10-8 in a closely fought match tie-break.

Thursday presents a tough challenge for Indian hopefuls, as Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty confronts third seed Hanne Vandewinkel in a tough second-round match. Meanwhile, wildcard Vaishnavi Adkar will face eighth seed Mai Hontama, offering a key chance against a seasoned player. Additionally, Sahaja is scheduled to compete against top seed Talia Gibson, who appeared commanding in her first round.

Results:

Singles Round of 32:

Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty (IND) bt Francesca Curmi (MLT) 7-6(6), 6-4; 5-Polina Iatcenko bt Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi (IND) 6-1, 1-6, 6-0; 1-Talia Gibson (AUS) bt Vaidehee Chaudhari (IND) 6-4, 6-0; 2-Lanlana Tararudee (THA) bt Victoria Milovanova 6-1, 6-4; 3-Hanne Vandewinkel (BEL) bt Ya-Hsuan Lee (TPE) 6-1, 6-2; 7-Elena Pridankina bt Eri Shimizu (JPN) 7-6(5), 6-4; Mei Yamaguchi (JPN) bt Anastasia Kulikova (FIN) 3-6, 6-0, 6-1; Kristiana Sidorova bt Sohyun Park (KOR) 4-6, 6-2, 6-3; Arina Gabriela Vasilescu (ROU) bt Priska Madelyn Nugroho (INA) 6-2, 6-3; Jasmijn Gimbrere (NED) bt Misaki Matsuda (JPN) 7-5, 7-5

Doubles Round of 16:

Anastasia Kulikova (FIN) / Kristiana Sidorova bt 1-Harriet Dart (GBR) / Nicole Fossa Huergo (ARG) 6-3, 0-6, 10-8

--IANS

vi/bsk/