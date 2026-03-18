Women’s Asian Cup: Japan thrash South Korea 4-1 to set up final clash with Australia

Sydney, March 18 (IANS) Japan delivered a commanding display to defeat South Korea 4-1 in the semifinal of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 played at Stadium Australia in Sydney on Wednesday, booking their place in the title clash against hosts Australia.

Coached by Nils Nielsen, Japan were in control for most of the contest, scoring twice in each half to register a convincing win and reach their seventh final. The upcoming summit clash will be a repeat of the 2014 and 2018 finals, both of which Japan had won.

South Korea, under Shin Sang-woo, made multiple changes to their starting lineup following their quarter-final win over Uzbekistan, while Japan restored several key players, including goalkeeper Ayaka Yamashita, defender Saki Kumagai, and leading scorer Riko Ueki.

Japan started brightly and nearly took the lead early on, with a fluid attacking move resulting in a close-range chance that was squandered. However, they did not have to wait long to open the scoring. In the 15th minute, intense pressing forced a defensive error, allowing Fuka Nagano to win possession and set up Ueki, who calmly slotted home.

South Korea had a brief chance to respond soon after, but failed to hit the target. Japan doubled their lead in the 25th minute through an individual moment of brilliance, as Maika Hamano weaved past defenders before firing into the top corner from a tight angle.

Seeking a comeback, South Korea introduced attacking changes at halftime, but Japan continued to create the better chances. Their persistence paid off in the 75th minute when Kumagai capitalised on a goalkeeping error to head in from a corner.

South Korea managed to pull one back three minutes later through Kang Chae-rim, whose composed finish ended Japan’s run without conceding a goal in the tournament.

Any hopes of a comeback, however, were quickly extinguished. Substitute Remina Chiba sealed the result in the 81st minute with a clinical finish on the counterattack, ensuring Japan’s emphatic progression to the final.

--IANS

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