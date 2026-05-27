May 28, 2026 1:13 AM हिंदी

Sarabia steps down as Elche coach after securing La Liga survival

Eder Sarabia steps down as Elche coach after securing La Liga survival

Madrid, May 27 (IANS) Eder Sarabia announced on Wednesday that he is stepping down as coach of La Liga side Elche and will take a break from football. The decision comes just five days after Elche secured a place in La Liga for next season with a 1-1 draw away to Girona, completing a successful campaign a year after Sarabia guided the club to promotion from the second division.

"We have decided not to continue. We may have saddened many people, and they may be disappointed, but we hope they understand the reasons," Sarabia said at a press conference, where he thanked the club for "two incredible years."

"We achieved promotion, stayed up, and filled the stadium, that was the dream I had," he added, while also thanking his coaching staff, players, and supporters.

Sarabia said he does not plan to return immediately to coaching, citing the demands the profession places on personal life, reports Xinhua.

"This is a demanding profession where you neglect other things: family, children, friends," he said. "We're not going to coach. We're going to take a few months off to prepare, get organised, and attend to other needs that are also fundamental."

The last round of matches in La Liga ended on Saturday with a nail-biting end to the season, which saw Mallorca and Girona join Oviedo in relegation to the second division, while Celta and Getafe assured their places in Europe for next season.

However, Spain's head-to-head system of separating sides who finish level on points meant Mallorca needed results elsewhere to go their way. Although Levante lost 2-1 to Betis and Osasuna went to a 1-0 defeat in Getafe, Elche's win doomed Mallorca to the drop with 42 points.

Getafe's win, which came through Luis Milla's 59th-minute goal, assured a seventh-place finish and a spot in next season's Conference League ahead of Rayo Vallecano, who fought back to win 2-1 away to Deportivo Alaves.

Celta Vigo's 1-0 win at home to Sevilla gave it a sixth-place finish thanks to Ilaix Moriba's solitary strike. Espanyol drew 1-1 at home to Real Sociedad. Valencia's 3-1 victory at home to Barcelona, with goals from Javi Guerra, Luis Rioja and Guido Rodriguez, wasn't enough for a place in Europe, while Robert Lewandowski signed off from Barcelona with a goal.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Shraddha Kapoor is gripped by ‘Michael’ fever, grooves to beats as beau Rahul records her

Shraddha Kapoor is gripped by ‘Michael’ fever, grooves to beats as beau Rahul records her

Cynthia Erivo addresses meme fest and social media chatter around her friendship with Ariana Grande

Cynthia Erivo addresses meme fest and social media chatter around her friendship with Ariana Grande

Novak Djokovic passes Valentin Royer test to reach third round in French Open in Paris on Wednesday. Photo credit: ATP Tour

French Open 2026: Djokovic passes Royer test to reach third round

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Jofra Archer power Rajasthan Royals to Qualifier 2 with 47-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Sooryavnshi, Archer power RR to Qualifier 2 with 47-run victory over SRH

Eder Sarabia steps down as Elche coach after securing La Liga survival

Sarabia steps down as Elche coach after securing La Liga survival

Winning ODI World Cup will give us a lot of confidence, says Harmanpreet Kaur ahead of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026

Winning ODI World Cup will give us a lot of confidence, says Harmanpreet Kaur ahead of T20 WC

Yuliia Starodubtseva stuns second seed Elena Rybakina with an epic comeback win in the French Open at Stade Roland Garros in Paris on Wednesday. Photo credit: French Open

French Open: Starodubtseva stuns 2nd seed Rybakina with an epic comeback win

Akshay Bhatia and Sahith Theegala lead Indian-American challenge in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the at the famed Colonial Country Club this week. Photo credit: www.golfxyz.in

Golf: Bhatia and Theegala lead Indian-American challenge at Colonial

Indian OMCs have not profiteered but served consumer interest, shows data

Indian OMCs have not profiteered but served consumer interest, shows data

‘Was told to play freely and enjoy the game’, said Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after 28-ball 97 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in a high-pressure Eliminator in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in New Chandigarh on Wednesday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: ‘Was told to play freely and enjoy the game’, says Sooryavanshi after 28-ball 97 vs SRH