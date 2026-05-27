May 28, 2026 1:13 AM हिंदी

Shraddha Kapoor is gripped by ‘Michael’ fever, grooves to beats as beau Rahul records her

Shraddha Kapoor is gripped by ‘Michael’ fever, grooves to beats as beau Rahul records her

Mumbai, May 28 (IANS) It’s been over a month since the release of ‘Michael’, the biopic based on the King of Pop, Michael Jackson but, Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is still isn’t over it.

On Wednesday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a video of herself dancing to Michael Jackson’s ‘Bad’. In the video, the actress can be seen pulling off fusion moves as she grooves to the song.

She wrote in the caption, “Koi aisa dhoondho jo aapka aisa dance nikaal paaye (find someone, who can make you dance like this)”. The actress also replied to one of the comments under her post saying, “

The actress referred to her partner Rahul Mody, who was recording the video. Shraddha has been in the limelight for her alleged relationship with Rahul Mody for some time now. They are often captured by the shutterbugs together.

The speculations of Shraddha and Rahul being in a relationship started doing the rounds back in early 2024 after the alleged lovebirds were spotted leaving a dinner date in Mumbai together. After that, these two have been spotted together on multiple occasions. They even attended the lavish pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant together. In June last year, Shraddha decided to make her relationship with her writer beau Instagram official.

Meanwhile, ‘Michael’ chronicles the life, music and controversies surrounding the King of Pop’. it is directed by Antoine Fuqua and produced with involvement from the Jackson estate, the film stars Jaafar Jackson, Michael Jackson’s real-life nephew, in the lead role. The film explores his rise from child stardom with The Jackson 5 to becoming one of the biggest global entertainers in music history.

The casting of Jaafar Jackson generated major curiosity because of his striking resemblance to the singer. The film has also attracted attention for how it may handle allegations and controversies tied to Michael Jackson’s later years while balancing his immense musical legacy.

--IANS

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