May 28, 2026 2:58 AM हिंदी

Jennifer Lopez still gets anxious over kissing scenes

Jennifer Lopez still gets anxious over kissing scenes

Los Angeles, May 28 (IANS) Actress-singer Jennifer Lopez has shared that filming kissing scenes on set still feels “a bit nerve-racking” after all these years.

The actress-singer attended the premiere of her and Brett Goldstein's new romantic comedy,

Office Romance’ at Hollywood's Egyptian Theatre recently, reports ‘People’ magazine.

She told ‘People’, “I've been doing this a long time. I want to say that I was fine, but it's always a thing. It's like, ‘Okay, I have to kiss this person that I don't know and I'm just getting to know you.' You get a little nervous, that's all”.

Acknowledging the fact that the bright lights and huge cameras can add to the pressure, Goldstein, 45, insists that the secret to shaking off the nerves is to “just go for it” without giving it a second thought.

In the new Netflix movie, JLo plays Jackie Cruz, a CEO at a major company who falls for her recently hired employee, Daniel Blanchflower, played by Goldstein.

As per ‘People’, their secret love affair is in full swing when Jackie and Daniel decide to stop playing by the rules and start following their hearts. While speaking about working with the Ted Lasso star at the Netflix Upfront earlier this month, JLo said that they had "great chemistry” from the moment they met.

She further mentioned, “I expected more of a rough guy, but you get this kind, gentle but also very smart person that is so charming. That was a surprise, I think”.

“I was a huge fan of his from him doing Ted Lasso. Roy Kent, that's one of my favorite characters. I thought he was going to be more like the character, but he was so soft-spoken and sweet and totally different”, she added.

For his part, Goldstein previously said that he and co-writer Joe Kelly wrote the rom-com specifically with JLo in mind during a train ride as they filmed Ted Lasso's third season.

--IANS

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