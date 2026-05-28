May 28, 2026 2:58 AM हिंदी

Matthew Perry’s assistant subjected to 3 years in prison for injecting actor with Ketamine

Matthew Perry’s assistant subjected to 3 years in prison for injecting actor with Ketamine

Los Angeles, May 28 (IANS) Hollywood actor Matthew Perry's assistant Kenneth Iwamasa has been sentenced to 41 months in prison for his involvement in the death of the late actor.

He was also ordered to pay separate fines of $10,000 and $100, and be on supervised released for two years, reports ‘People’ magazine.

He must surrender to authorities by July 17 to begin his sentence behind bars. Iwamasa previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death. He was one of five defendants charged in connection with Perry's death and the last to learn his fate.

As per ‘People’, his attorneys had asked the judge for a sentence of six months in prison and six months home confinement at the hearing Wednesday, May 27, while prosecutors asked for 41 months and three years supervised release, along with the $10,000 and $100 fees.

Matthew Perry died on October 28, 2023, with his death being ruled the result of acute effects of ketamine. As part of his plea agreement, Iwamasa admitted to injecting the actor "repeatedly" in the days leading up to his death, including three times on the day Perry died.

That day, after Perry had already been given two doses of ketamine, he asked his assistant to "shoot me up with a big one”. As per the plea agreement. Iwamasa then left the actor's Los Angeles, California home to run errands. When he returned, Perry was dead, discovered face down in his jacuzzi.

After the judge handed him his sentence Wednesday, Iwamasa stood before Perry's family and friends in the courtroom, including Perry's mother, Suzanne, and her husband, Keith Morrison. “I'm so sorry to all of you”, he said. "You all know how much Matthew loved you. I'm so sorry to have done illegal acts. I will forever regret it and I will take it to my grave and be a cautionary tale and make better choices than I did. I'm horribly, horribly sorry and I offer my condolences to you”.

--IANS

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