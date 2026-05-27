May 27, 2026 11:28 PM हिंदी

Golf: Bhatia and Theegala lead Indian-American challenge at Colonial

Akshay Bhatia and Sahith Theegala lead Indian-American challenge in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the at the famed Colonial Country Club this week. Photo credit: www.golfxyz.in

Fort Worth (Texas), May 27 (IANS) Indian-American stars Akshay Bhatia and Sahith Theegala will once again carry strong expectations as they tee up at the Charles Schwab Challenge at the famed Colonial Country Club this week.

With Indian-origin golfers continuing to make a growing impact on the PGA TOUR, the spotlight will firmly be on the two Hero-backed players, both capable of contending in a strong field assembled for one of the TOUR’s most historic stops.

Bhatia, already a three-time PGA TOUR winner despite his young age, arrives at Colonial looking to rediscover the sharp form that earned him a victory in a Signature event earlier this season. Though his results have cooled in recent weeks, the left-hander remains one of the most exciting talents on TOUR and has repeatedly shown the ability to bounce back quickly.

The 24-year-old has had mixed results at Colonial in the past, managing only one top-25 finish in three starts, but the demanding layout could suit his creative shot-making if he finds rhythm early in the week. Bhatia’s aggressive style and confidence under pressure make him a genuine contender whenever he is near his best.

Theegala, meanwhile, continues his search for a second PGA TOUR title after his breakthrough win in 2023. The Californian has consistently threatened leader boards over the past two seasons and remains one of the TOUR’s most popular players because of his fearless approach and attacking golf.

Theegala has produced several strong performances this year without quite closing the deal, but his all-around game appears well-suited for Colonial’s classic design, where precision and imagination are often rewarded more than sheer power.

Also in the field is Indo-Canadian Sudarshan Yellamaraju, whose rise has been one of the more encouraging stories among golfers of Indian origin. The self-taught professional impressed many with a top-10 finish at THE PLAYERS Championship earlier this season and will look to continue that momentum against another elite field.

Indo-British Aaron Rai is sitting out this week after his PGA Championship win at Aronimink.

The Charles Schwab Challenge, now in its 80th edition at Colonial, has attracted several of the game’s biggest names. Among those teeing it up are Ludvig Åberg, Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama, Russell Henley, and defending champion Ben Griffin.

Åberg returns after another impressive major showing at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied fourth. The Swede has been among the steadiest performers on TOUR this season with six top-10 finishes in his last seven starts.

Thomas also returns to Colonial for the first time since 2022 after a tied-fourth finish at the PGA Championship, while Griffin attempts to become the first successful title defender at Colonial since the legendary Ben Hogan in the 1950s.

With a prestigious title, valuable FedExCup points, and Memorial Tournament qualification spots on the line, the stage is set for another compelling week — and the Indian-American trio will hope to make a significant impact.

--IANS

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