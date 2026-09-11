September 11, 2026 9:17 PM हिंदी

Women’s Asia Cup: Mithali, Hasini return as Sri Lanka elect to bowl against Pakistan

Mithali, Hasini return as Sri Lanka elect to bowl against Pakistan in the second semifinal of the 2026 Women’s Asia Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Friday. Photo credit: ACC

Dubai, Sep 11 (IANS) Sri Lanka women won the toss and elected to field against Pakistan women in the second semifinal of the Women’s Asia Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Friday.

Sri Lanka, which recently beat Pakistan in both the ODI and T20I series, enter the contest as favourites after remaining unbeaten in the tournament. However, past results will count for little once the game begins, with the team that handles the pressure better likely to prevail.

Sri Lanka Women captain Chamari Athapaththu said, “We have decided to bowl first. I am confident of my bowling unit, and the surface is a little bit good for the bowlers. The powerplay is very important for both teams in these conditions. We know about their skills. We have made our plans for it. We need to execute those plans. On the particular day, whichever team plays well will win. We need to execute our plans as a batting unit. I know we struggled a bit in the previous game. But if we play our best cricket, we will win. We need to play our best cricket today. Every game brings pressure. We always face them in Asia Cup semifinals. So yeah, good game. Let's see.”

Pakistan Women captain Fatima Sana said, "Yeah, definitely. We had a great experience batting in the last three games, so we’ll try to stay calm, manage the nerves, and play accordingly. Yeah, the whole team has been giving the same message to each other. We know that strike rotation is important, so we’ll try to rotate the strike more between five and seven overs. Yeah, definitely, we have a matchup for them. We know how they play, so we’ll try to bowl accordingly. I think definitely 130-plus would be a good total here, so we’ll try to get there. We are going with the same team."

Playing XIs:

Pakistan Women: Muneeba Ali (wk), Shawaal Zulfiqar, Gull Feroza, Ayesha Zafar, Sadaf Shamas, Fatima Sana (c), Eyman Fatima, Umm-e-Hani, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal

Sri Lanka Women: Imesha Dulani, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Sanjana Kavindi, Harshitha Madavi Samarawickrama (vc), Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Kaushani Nuthyangana (wk), Sugandika Kumari, Chamudi Praboda, Mithali Ayodhya

--IANS

hs/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Magnus Carlsen, Vidit Gujrathi help Alpine Pipers beat American Gambits in top board clash in Season 4 of Global Chess League (GCL) in the penultimate round of Season 4 of the Global Chess League (GCL) in Bengaluru on Friday. Photo credit: GCL

GCL Season 4: Carlsen, Vidit help Alpine Pipers beat American Gambits in top board clash

Balochistan crackdown widens as women become targets of Pakistani authorities' repression (File Image)

Balochistan crackdown widens as women become targets of Pakistani authorities' repression

Chinese, Pakistani, and Vietnamese nationals detained in Bangladesh over online scams and gambling

Chinese, Pakistani, and Vietnamese nationals detained in Bangladesh over online scams and gambling

Manasi Parekh: We need stories that remind us of simple, beautiful things that still matter (Photo: manasi Parekh/instagram)

Manasi Parekh: We need stories that remind us of simple, beautiful things that still matter

Pakistan passing through difficult situation: Report (File image)

Pakistan passing through difficult situation: Report

PM Modi meets Iranian President Pezeshkian, underscores need for lasting peace and stability in West Asia

PM Modi meets Iranian President Pezeshkian, underscores need for lasting peace and stability in West Asia

Joaquin Niemann leads as Rory McIlroy is 17th in Irish Open after first round of the Amgen Irish Open at Doonbeg, Ireland, on Friday. Photo credit: www.golfxyz.in

Golf: Niemann leads as McIlroy is 17th in Irish Open after first round

Pakistan's Federal Constitutional Court upholds ban on Ahmadiyya community publication (File Image)

Pakistan's Federal Constitutional Court upholds ban on Ahmadiyya community publication

PSPB, RSPB, CAG, AIPSCB reach semifinals of the 6th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2026 in Hyderabad on Friday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Sr Men Inter-Department Nationals: PSPB, RSPB, CAG, AIPSCB reach semifinals

Experts bat for advancing regional electricity cooperation amongst BIMSTEC members

Experts bat for advancing regional electricity cooperation amongst BIMSTEC members