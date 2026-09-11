South African President meets Gautam Adani amid push to ​deepen trade and investment ties

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday met Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani here during the BRICS Summit 2026 as part of his engagements to deepen trade and investment ties.

"His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa holds an engagement with Adani Group Chairman, Mr Gautam Adani, on the margins of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, Republic of India", the South African government posted on X.

The meeting formed part of South Africa’s business engagements on the margins of the 18th BRICS Summit, supporting efforts to deepen commercial and investment ties between South Africa and India.

President Ramaphosa also held a strategic briefing with the South African delegation ahead of the 18th BRICS Summit.

South Africa will use the Summit to advance its diplomatic and economic priorities, including expanding intra-BRICS trade and investment, promoting industrialisation and value addition, and mobilising investment in African infrastructure aligned with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), said the government.

President Ramaphosa is supported by Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola; Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni; Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Zuko Godlimpi; and senior government officials, during his India visit for the BRICS Summit.

He also delivered remarks at the BRICS Business Forum, focusing on trade and supply chains, agriculture, women-led development, the digital economy, and innovation.

President Ramaphosa will also participate in a closed session of BRICS leaders, titled "Inclusive Global Governance and Strengthening Multilateralism" on Saturday.

The session focuses on the need for a more inclusive, representative and responsive global governance architecture, with a focus on reforming the United Nations system, the international financial architecture, and the multilateral trading system.

On Saturday, the South African President will also address the India-South Africa Business Leadership Roundtable, with a focus on enhancing bilateral trade and investment between the two countries. He will also hold bilateral meetings with other heads of state and government and engage with business leaders and captains of industry.

--IANS

na/vd