‘Don’t Be Shy’ trailer starring Kunaal Roy Kapur, Anurag Basu and Neha Dhupia is machiavellianism in pop colours

Mumbai, Sep 11 (IANS) The trailer of the upcoming young adult romantic comedy streaming movie ‘Don’t Be Shy’ starring Kunaal Roy Kapur, Anurag Basu and Neha Dhupia was unveiled on Friday.

The film centers around friendship, first love, heartbreak, questionable decisions, and the messy journey of figuring out life. The film also features Aarushi Bajaj, Piyush Khati, Bianca Arora, and Ansh Duggal and Anju Alva Naik playing pivotal roles

The trailer gives a peek into the meticulously planned life of Shyamili ‘Shy’ Das (played by Aarushi Bajaj), an independent young girl who manipulates people for her benefit, and ends up getting busted. Her seemingly perfect world starts to fall apart when things take an unexpected and dramatic turn. The love triangles are a thing of past, as the film arrives with a fresh narrative of multiple affairs, and emotional derailment of people involved.

Talking about the film, Aarushi Bajaj said, “Playing a character so different from who I am was both challenging and exciting, and stepping into Shy’s shoes pushed me out of my comfort zone in the best way. Playing the role of Shy also came with a sense of responsibility, I wanted to give her everything I had and do justice to her journey. I can’t wait for audiences to finally meet her and experience the world through her eyes”.

Written and directed by Sreeti Mukerji, produced by Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt, under the banner of Eternal Sunshine Productions, and co-produced by Grishma Shah and Vikesh Bhutani, the film boasts a stellar ensemble led by four fresh faces, Aarushi Bajaj, Piyush Khati, Bianca Arora, and Ansh Duggal, alongside Kunaal Roy Kapur, Anurag Basu, Neha Dhupia, and Anju Alva Naik playing pivotal roles.

Writer and director Sreeti Mukerji said, “‘Don’t Be Shy’ came from a place of missing the movies I watched growing up, movies I still return to when I want to feel safe, comforted, and entertained. This is my tribute to that time in our lives, when we’re on the brink of adulthood but still young in so many ways”.

“It’s about that feeling of being reminded that, no matter how weird or wild life gets, we can always find our way back home to ourselves. I’m extremely grateful to Alia and Shaheen for trusting me to write this story and helping me build it. Of course, none of it would have been possible without Prime Video, who believed in this story and in me to bring it to life, and the incredible cast of Aarushi, Ansh, Bianca, and Piyush, who took the words on paper and turned them into living, breathing, beautiful characters. I can’t wait for audiences everywhere to meet the gang on September 25”, she added.

Ansh Duggal shared, “There’s something surreal about knowing that my very first film is about to be watched by audiences around the world. I’m nervous, excited, and just incredibly grateful to be starting this journey with Don’t Be Shy. It’s a feeling I don’t think I’ll ever forget”.

‘Don’t Be Shy’ is set to premiere on September 25, 2026 on Prime Video.

--IANS

aa/