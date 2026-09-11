September 11, 2026 9:17 PM हिंदी

Sir Anthony Hopkins reunites with ‘Eyes In The Trees’ director for upcoming post-apocalyptic sci-fi film

Sir Anthony Hopkins reunites with ‘Eyes In The Trees’ director for upcoming post-apocalyptic sci-fi film

Los Angeles, Sep 11 (IANS) Acting legend Sir Anthony Hopkins is set to reunite with director Timothy Woodward Jr. on the upcoming dystopian film ‘2048’.

The 88-year-old actor previously teamed up with the filmmaker on sci-fi horror ‘Eyes In The Trees’, which is currently in post-production, and now they are set to work together again on the post-apocalyptic sci-fi story, with further casting currently taking place before shooting starts in Los Angeles, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The film’s synopsis reads, "A dying planet has forced the last remnants of humanity underground. 2048 unfolds inside a vast subterranean society controlled by the Collective, an authoritarian regime that governs nearly every aspect of life and has erased all memory of the world above”.

It added, "The story follows Wesley, an ordinary worker whose life is upended when he becomes entangled with a hidden resistance questioning everything the Collective has taught them. As Wesley begins searching for the truth, he draws the attention of Bryant, played by Hopkins, the brilliant and ruthless architect of the Collective, who maintains his grip over society through surveillance, manipulation and psychological terror”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the film’s script has been penned by Sean Ryan. The Oscar-winning actor explained he and Woodward had been talking about finding another film to work on together, and he is fascinated by the tale being told in ‘2048’.

He said, “Having recently been directed by Tim Woodward Jr., I thought it would be interesting to find another script to film. There were a number of suggestions and ideas briefly talked about, and then, suddenly, the screenplay 2048 emerged from those conversations. The story is complex and fascinating, it taps into the mysterious contradictions that are hidden within human nature, our capacity for both extraordinary creative achievement and compassion, and the terrible mystery of cruelty. Bryant is an equally complex character, intelligent, restrained and frightening in the absolute conviction with which he views the world. I am so looking forward to working with Timothy again and to bring this story to life”.

And the 42-year-old filmmaker hailed it a "dream come true" to be working with ‘The Silence of the Lambs’ actor again.

He said, “Working with Anthony again is a dream come true. He is truly one of the greatest actors of our time. He brings such depth, intelligence and quiet intensity to every role, which makes him perfect for Bryant. At its core, 2048 is a story about freedom, control and one man’s fight to discover the truth”.

Born to Burn's Natalie Burn will produce along with Volodymyr Artemenko of Eastern Film Investment.

Burn said, “2048 is one of the most ambitious films I have ever had the opportunity to work on. An epic sci-fi story set in a post-apocalyptic world is a real treat for audiences, but the film also has a depth and a message that I believe is extremely important for modern society to hear”.

--IANS

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