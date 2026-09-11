Chennai Open 2026: Viraj Madappa bridges three-shot deficit to win title

Chennai, Sep 11 (IANS) Viraj Madappa overturned a three-shot deficit with a bogey-free eight-under 64 to win the INR 1 crore Chennai Open 2026 by one stroke at the TNGF Cosmo Golf Course in the Tamil Nadu capital on Friday.

The 28-year-old Kolkata golfer (72-67-63-64), who began the final round three shots behind overnight leader Ajeetesh Sandhu, made eight birdies to finish at 22-under 266 and secure his fourth professional title.

Madappa, who became the youngest Indian to win on the Asian Tour in 2018, collected INR 15 lakh. The victory lifted him from 44th to 22nd on the 2026 PGTI Order of Merit, taking his season earnings to INR 23,90,042 and securing his place in the DP World India Championship.

Chandigarh’s Ajeetesh Sandhu (65-66-68-68), a five-time PGTI winner, closed with a four-under 68 comprising five birdies and a bogey. However, it was not enough to protect his overnight advantage as he finished runner-up at 21-under 267. Ajeetesh earned INR 10 lakh and climbed from 21st to 15th on the Order of Merit, with season earnings of INR 33,47,375.

Noida’s Amardeep Malik (67-68-69-67) made seven birdies and two bogeys in a five-under 67 to finish third at 17-under 271. Malik moved from 19th to 14th in the season standings, taking his earnings to INR 33,75,548.

Delhi’s Rashid Khan (66-68-72-66) fired a closing six-under 66, featuring seven birdies and one bogey, to claim fourth place at 16-under 272. He consolidated sixth position in the season rankings with total earnings of INR 52,70,309. Gurugram’s Veer Ahlawat (69-70-67-67), the 2024 PGTI Order of Merit champion, finished fifth at 15-under 273.

Madappa’s victory marked his first title since the PGTI Players Championship at Classic Golf & Country Club in April 2025. He had been encouraged by his recent form despite not converting it into the scores he wanted.

“I had been playing reasonably well without scoring as well as I would have liked,” Madappa said. “But I knew from experience that if I kept putting myself in position, I would eventually get something out of my game.”

After opening with an even-par 72, Madappa played his final three rounds in a combined 22-under. He credited the turnaround to a more disciplined approach. “The biggest change over the last three days was greater mental discipline,” he said.

“I had been giving away too many shots on the easier holes. I recognised that and managed those scoring opportunities much better this week,” he added.

Madappa followed his third-round 63 with a flawless final round, steadily erasing Sandhu’s advantage with eight birdies. “After the opening day, I probably didn’t expect to be in this position,” he said. “Making eight birdies without a bogey made it a near-perfect final round. To play 22-under over the last three rounds and come away with the title is extremely satisfying.”

The champion also revealed that dosas had been a regular part of his routine throughout the week. “I’ve had dosas every day and ate three of them today,” Madappa said. “I’ll probably celebrate with more when I get home because the dosas there are unbelievable.”

Current Race to India Championship leader Saptak Talwar (67-68-73-68) finished tied eighth at 12-under 276. Talwar earned INR 2,00,100 to extend his advantage at the top of the standings, taking his season earnings to INR 91,32,484.

Defending champion N Thangaraja (69-70-72-69) of Sri Lanka finished tied 19th at eight-under 280.

The Race to India Championship crowns the PGTI’s number one player and will also determine the top-24 players from the PGTI Order of Merit who will earn their spots at the season-ending India Championship.

--IANS

bsk/