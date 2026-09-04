Women’s Asia Cup: Jay Shah congratulates Smriti Mandhana for record-making 124 vs Hong Kong

New Delhi, Sep 4 (IANS) International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Jay Shah on Thursday congratulated Smriti Mandhana for scoring a record-breaking century and being the leading run-scorer in women's international cricket as she helped India to a massive 137-run victory against Hong Kong-China in the Women's T20 Asia Cup in Dubai.

Mandhana hit a stroke-filled 124 off 64 balls and helped India post 193/5 after Hong Kong-China won the toss and elected to field first. The bowlers then ran through the opponent's batting line-up and bowled them out for 56 to secure a 137-run win.

"Heartiest congratulations to Smriti Mandhana on becoming the highest run-scorer (10,880*) and the leading century-maker (18) in Women’s International Cricket," ICC Chairman Jay Shah wrote in his Instagram story on Thursday.

"Your journey is a testament to elegance, consistency and sheer hard work. You have not only rewritten the record books, but also redefined aspirations for millions of young girls and boys across India and the world," he wrote in his post.

Earlier, opening the batting alongside Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana overcame a slow, low-paced surface in Dubai to register her second T20I century laced with 14 boundaries and seven sixes, making her the first Indian women’s batter to achieve this landmark.

In doing so, she surpassed former teammate Mithali Raj's international career tally of 10,868 runs, while also claiming her 18th international hundred across formats - the most centuries hit by a batter in women's international cricket and took her past Meg Lanning in the list.

Smriti found her rhythm in the second over by sweeping wrist-spinner Kary Chan for the innings' first boundary, before Shafali Verma exploded in the sixth over off Marina Lamplough, hitting two sixes and two fours in a 22-run over to push India to 60/0 at the end of the powerplay.

The 50-run opening stand, their 29th fifty-plus stand in T20Is, ended in the eighth over when Shafali miscued a full toss from off-spinner Ruchitha Venkatesh to fall for 28. Pratika Rawal (10) fell in the 13th over by miscuing Joyleen Kaur to point.

Smriti, however, accelerated through the back end of the innings. She reached her half-century off 41 balls with a six over deep backward square leg off Iqra in the 11th over. Adapting to the lack of pace on the pitch, she relied on backfoot placement and lofted shots, with the standout being advancing down the track to hit three consecutive sixes off Ruchitha in the 18th over.

Mandhana reached her landmark century by cutting Marina through backward point in the 17th over to reach her century off 58 balls. Her 124 off 64 balls, featuring 14 fours and seven sixes, also marked the highest individual score in Women's T20 Asia Cup history, eclipsing Chamari Athapaththu's 119 not out against Malaysia in 2024.

Her milestone-laden knock ended on the penultimate ball of the innings when she was run out after a mid-pitch mix-up with Bharti Fulmali. Richa Ghosh (11) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (10) made brief contributions as India set Hong Kong a target of 194, though India's middle order making only 34 runs means that department is still a worrisome point.

--IANS

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