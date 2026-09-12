Women’s Asia Cup: India, Sri Lanka face off in yet another summit clash (preview)

Dubai, Sep 12 (IANS) An unbeaten campaign has taken India and Sri Lanka to the final of the 2026 Women’s T20 Asia Cup, but the two sides arrive at Sunday’s summit clash with contrasting memories of their previous meeting in a title decider.

India, the most successful team in the tournament’s history with seven titles, will once again shoulder the weight of expectation. Yet Sri Lanka will take confidence from their eight-wicket victory over India in the 2024 final at Dambulla, a result that remains a reminder of their ability to deliver when the stakes are highest.

For India, much of the attention will centre on Shafali Verma, whose consistency has been one of the defining features of their campaign. She has accumulated 168 runs, including two half-centuries, and currently sits at the top of the tournament’s run-scoring charts. While India’s batters have struggled to consistently dominate on slow surfaces, Shafali has found ways to score without allowing the conditions to dictate her approach.

Smriti Mandhana has also made a significant contribution with 154 runs, although her tournament has included both a century and two single-digit scores. India will want their middle order to provide greater support, particularly after several batters have failed to turn promising starts into substantial contributions.

With the ball, Deepti Sharma has been central to India’s campaign. The senior all-rounder has claimed 11 wickets, matching Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu for the tournament lead. Deepti has also added useful runs, with her six-ball 13 against Bangladesh in the semifinal helping India push their score towards 150.

The presence of Shree Charani and Prema Rawat has given India further options in the spin department, an area that could prove decisive on a surface where stroke-making has not always been straightforward.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, have demonstrated that they are capable of absorbing pressure and finding a way out of difficult situations. Their semifinal against Pakistan was the clearest example. Chasing 131, they were reduced to 5/2, and then 33/4 before Harshitha Samarawickrama and Kavisha Dilhari steadied the innings with a crucial partnership. Harshitha made 36, while Kavisha contributed 33, before Nilakshika Silva and Kaushini Nuthyangana guided the side home.

Athapaththu’s leadership and experience will again be crucial, while the skipper herself has taken 11 wickets during the tournament. Sri Lanka also have the memory of their 2024 triumph, when Athapaththu and Harshitha both struck half-centuries against India in the final.

India’s biggest concern heading into the title clash remains their work in the field. They dropped four catches against Bangladesh in the semifinal, three against Pakistan, and two against Thailand in the opening match. That makes nine dropped catches across four games. Against a Sri Lankan side that has already shown its resilience, India cannot afford to offer second chances.

When: Sunday, September 13, 8:00 PM IST

Where: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Where to watch: The match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network, with live-streaming available on the Sony LIV app and website.

Squads:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh (wk), Gunalan Kamalini (wk), Pratika Rawal, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Prema Rawat, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Nandani Sharma, Shree Charani, Radha Yadav

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Harshitha Samarawickrama (vc), Imesha Dulani, Vishmi Gunaratne, Kaushini Nuthyangana (wk), Sanjana Kavindi, Hasini Perera, Nilakshika Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Mithali Ayodhya, Kawya Kavindi, Sugandika Kumari, Nimasha Meepage, Chamudi Praboda, Chethana Vimukhti

--IANS

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