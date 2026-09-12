'Hunger remains the same': Shami after special 100 FC matches as 'circle comes around'

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) India's veteran fast bowler Mohammed Shami reflected on his recent accomplishment of competing in 100 first-class matches during the Duleep Trophy 2026 final for East Zone.

Shami, who has been out of the Indian team for quite some time now, called playing 100 matches "always special" and highlighted that his hunger remains the same as before.

"100th match is always special, whether you score a hundred and raise your bat for the first time or you play in 100 matches, it is a very long journey, a long sacrifice and a goal of your life," Shami said in a video shared by BCCI Domestic.

"It's a dream to play 100 first-class matches, make your state proud, play matches in different places, in different conditions and pick wickets; it's a big thing, it's a dream," he added.

Shami's 100th FC game coincided with East Zone playing the Duleep Trophy final against South Zone, and East Zone went on to beat them. Shami was 21 when East won their maiden Duleep Trophy title in 2012, and he was a vital cog in their third title 14 years later.

"This is very special because it's your 100th match and you have the Duleep Trophy final, and if you win that, it's like a lifetime memory in your life. Last time the East Zone won, I was there, and now, after those years, I am still present here as the circle comes full. 100th match and the Duleep Trophy final win, it's really special for me.

"Hunger is the same, I think- the hunger for the wicket, the passion to run; it's the same as before. Now only one thing has changed; at that time I didn't know anything, now I know planning, plotting, and maturity is more, so that's the only difference, but I don't think anything else has changed," he said.

The 36-year-old, who took 2/42 in his short spells in the final, reflected on the past struggles and pain in life, but emphasised that passion keeps one driving forward.

"There are ups and downs; if you look at life, there is a lot of struggle, there is pain, there is relief, laughter, happiness- everything comes in it, but how you manage, how you maintain yourself, that is a very important part. How you spend your off time, how you keep your rhythm, how you show continuity to the game, how you stay connected to the game, there are a lot of things.

"The same fight, the same passion, the same passion takes us forward and gives us the opportunity to perform for so many years, so I think you should be a good fighter, so I don't think it's very difficult," he concluded.

--IANS

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