Priyanka Chopra twins with her ‘Minnie Me’ Malti Marie in matching outfits, says ‘home is where the heart is’

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas gave fans a glimpse of a precious mother-daughter moment as she twinned with her daughter Malti Marie in matching cherry-print outfits.

Taking to her social media account, Priyanka shared a picture of herself lovingly embracing Malti, who had her arms wrapped around her mother. Both were seen dressed in exactly identical white outfits featuring a red cherry print.

Sharing the picture, Priyanka wrote, “Me and my Minnie me.. home is where the heart is..”

The actor's post comes amid her busy international schedule. Priyanka recently was seen travelling to Paris for a brand work commitment.

She also shared the spotlight with fellow Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence, with their candid interactions at the event making headlines.

Despite her packed professional commitments, Priyanka frequently shares glimpses of her life with husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie. The actor has previously spoken about how Malti enjoys trying different cuisines but ends up eating the same food as her parents, including Indian food and Korean barbecue.

For the uninitiated, Malti Marie was born via surrogacy to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

The name is kept after the first names of both Priyanka and Nick's mothers.

Priyanka has often spoken about how Malti Marie has brought immense joy and happiness into their lives.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra is juggling between India and USA as she full fills her professional commitment and shoot of her upcoming movie, Varanasi.

The movie helmed by ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli, also stars Mahesh Babu alongside Priyanka.

The movie will mark come back to Indian cinema after many years as an actress.

–IANS

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