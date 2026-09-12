‘Bigg Boss 20’: Salman Khan says there’s only one rockstar and that’s Qazi Touqeer

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in the first Weekend Ka Vaar episode in ‘Bigg Boss 20’ has declared singer Qazi Touqeer the “only rockstar” among the contestants, playfully mimicking his signature “Owww”.

A promo shared by the channel on Instagram had the caption: “@qazitouqeer_official ke rockstar andaaz ne bhai ko bhi deewana bana diya.”

In the video, the superstar said: “Iss ghar main kitne bhi stars hai, rockstar toh ek hi hai Qazi Touqeer. Poore week main apne Owww karke chal rahe the… Mujhe sikha do na ‘I am a rockstar baby.’ (There may be many stars in this house, but there’s only one rockstar, and that’s Qazi Touqeer. All week, you guys have been walking around going ‘Owww!’ Teach me too: ‘I am a rockstar, baby.’)”

Salman then made the Bigg Boss 20 housemates do Qazi’s step and then said that the step is very difficult for him.

The first Weekend Ka Vaar might have its first eviction. Kanika Mann, Uditi Singh, Love Gill, Arishfa Khan named for nominations in first week.

The 20th edition of Bigg Boss which started on September 6. It has a diverse lineup of 16 celebrity contestants including names such as MC Mary Kom, Kanika Mann, Mahhi Vij, Kushal Tanwar, Aman Gandhi, Isha Rikhi, Arishfa Khan, Qazi Touqeer, Asif Khan, Aamrapali Dubey, Rhiti Tiwari, Uditi Singh, Tanmay Singh aka ScoutOP, Rohed Khan, Yung DSA and Love Gill.

The show airs on JioHotstar and Colors.

Bigg Boss is an Indian Hindi-language reality television show of the Bigg Boss franchise in India that airs on Colors TV. It is based on the Dutch format of Big Brother. The 20th edition started on September 6.

Qazi Touqeer won the show Fame Gurukul along with Ruprekha Banerjee. He was voted by the Indian public to be the winner of Fame Gurukul, India's version of Fame Academy. He released a new album out along with Ruprekha at the end of 2005. Qazi had no formal training before Fame Gurukul.

He injured himself while rehearsing for his acting debut film, Take Off. Qazi was rehearsing at Ganesh Acharya Studios when he fell down and injured his neck.

--IANS

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