September 12, 2026 2:56 PM हिंदी

Sai Durgha Tej’s 'Sambarala Yeti Gattu' cast begins dubbing for film

Sai Durgha Tej’s 'Sambarala Yeti Gattu' cast begins dubbing for film (Photo: Mythri Movie Makers/X)

Hyderabad, Sep 12 (IANS) The cast of director Rohith KP's eagerly awaited pan Indian film, 'Sambarala Yeti Gattu', featuring Telugu star Sai Durgha Tej in the lead, has now begun dubbing for the film.

Primeshow Entertainment, the production house producing the film, has now released a video clip showing the unit holding a pooja before beginning the dubbing work of the film.

Sharing the video clip, the production house wrote, "#SambaralaYetiGattu Dubbing Begins with a divine pooja. Post-production works progressing at full speed to bring an ambitious and spectacular theatrical experience on JANUARY 12th 2027. #SambaralaSankranthi."

For the unaware, the film is slated to hit screens worldwide on January 12 next year.

It may be recalled that the unit of the film had, only in June this year, wrapped up its Mumbai schedule.

Sources close to the unit had told IANS that the Mumbai schedule involved a prominent Bollywood actor. The inclusion of the national-level talent was expected to enhance the film's reach while strengthening its appeal across audiences nationwide.

The upcoming film has triggered huge interest among fans and film buffs for a number of reasons. Directed by Rohith KP and produced by K Niranjan Reddy and Chaitanya Reddy under Primeshow Entertainment, the film is being mounted on a grand scale with a budget of ₹125 crore, making it the biggest project in Sai Durgha Tej’s career.

The unit had shot a spectacular action sequence choreographed by National Award winning stunt choreographer Peter Hein in September last year.

Sources had then claimed that Sai Durgha Tej would face off against a Bollywood superstar, who would be seen in a powerful antagonist's role. Extensive CGI work is also progressing rapidly to elevate the cinematic experience.

Actress Aishwarya Lekshmi will be seen playing the female lead in this film, which will also feature a huge star cast including actors Jagapathi Babu, Srikanth, Saikumar, Ananya Nagalla and Ravi Krishna.

Sources claim Sai Durgha Tej has been working for the past two years on Sambarala Yeti Gattu, preparing for this transformative and emotionally intense role.

The film is to release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. Sources claim Sambarala Yeti Gattu will be a landmark Pan-India action drama.

On the technical front, the film has cinematography by Vetri Palanisamy and music by Ajaneesh Loknath. Editing for the film is by Naveen Vijaya Krishna and costumes are by Ayesha Mariam.

--IANS

mkr/

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