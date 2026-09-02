Women’s Asia Cup: India eye better batting effort in clash against Hong Kong China (preview)

Dubai, Sep 2 (IANS) Seven-time champions India will aim for a far more complete batting performance when they face Hong Kong China in their second 2026 Women's T20 Asia Cup Group A fixture at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Despite securing a comfortable 94-run victory over Thailand, India's batting frailties resurfaced in alarming fashion. Cruising at 101/2 at the halfway mark, thanks to opener Shafali Verma’s explosive 36-ball 64, India lost seven wickets for just 29 runs in the second half of the innings, eventually finishing on 159/9.

Head coach Amol Muzumdar’s push for an aggressive batting blueprint was dented when leg-spinner Suleeporn Laomi dismantled the middle order, raising familiar concerns for India ahead of a tougher Group A test against arch-rivals Pakistan and the upcoming Asian Games in Japan.

Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana fell cheaply after a lazy run-out, while Pratika Rawal, replacing the injured Jemimah Rodrigues, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, and Richa Ghosh and Bharti Fulmali failed to make a big score.

But India's bowling attack ensured the batting blip proved non-fatal. Seamers Nandani Sharma and Kranti Gaud struck early, before veteran off-spinner Deepti Sharma delivered a masterclass in her 150th T20I appearance. Deepti took three wickets off seven balls without conceding a run as Thailand were rolled over for 65.

Thursday's clash in Dubai offers India ideal leeway to iron out their middle-order flaws against a Hong Kong China side coming off a heartbreaking six-run defeat to Thailand.

Chasing 121 in their opening game, Hong Kong China were restricted to 114/7 despite a standout all-round performance by Marina Lamplough. The pacer took a career-best 4-11, including a three-wicket burst in the final over, before chipping in with an 11-ball 22.

Hong Kong China will rely heavily on Marina to breach India’s dynamic top order, while a lot will be expected of veteran Kary Chan, who top-scored with a brisk 28 off 20 balls in the opening game.

With net run-rate and strategic clarity at a premium ahead of the knockout rounds, India will look to deliver a better batting performance rather than rely on brief flashes of dominance to secure their second straight victory in the continental event.

When: Thursday, September 3, 8:00 PM IST

Where: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Where to watch: The match will be shown live on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD channels on TV. Live-streaming will be available on Sony LIV app and website

Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), G Kamalini (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Prema Rawat, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Renuka Thakur, Nandni Sharma, Kranti Gaud, and Pratika Rawal.

Hong Kong China: Natasha Miles (c), Maryam Bibi, Chan Ka Ying, Chan Sau Ha, Chan Shing Yan Dorothea, Iqra Sahar, Joyleen Kaur, Mahekdeep Kaur, Mariko Hill, Marina Lamplough, Ruchitha Venkatesh, Shanzeen Shahzad, Siu Mei Wai, Wong Wing Kiu Hailey, and Yasmin Daswani

--IANS

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