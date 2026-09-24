Pakistani forces kill three more civilians in Balochistan amid rising atrocities

Quetta, Sep 24 (IANS) Another three civilians were extrajudicially killed by Pakistani forces in Balochistan, a leading human rights organisation stated on Thursday.

This latest incident comes against the backdrop of a growing wave of extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances across the province.

Human rights body Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) revealed that 28-year-old teacher Abdul Khaliq was extrajudicially killed by Pakistan-backed death squads on September 21 inside his home in the Gowani area of Gresha in Khuzdar district

Condemning the brutal incident, the BYC said, “The case of Abdul Khaliq reflects a broader continuation of extrajudicial killings of common Baloch intellectuals at the hands of government-backed militias. Obviously, educators and peaceful dissidents of Baloch have often been prime targets of the Pakistani government who serves its people with insufficient resources.”

Highlighting the atrocities against civilians across Balochistan, the BYC mentioned that the dead bodies of two farmers, 33-year-old Munir Ahmad and 31-year-old Safar Khan, were found dumped at Mashkay Cross on September 17, after remaining missing for several months.

According to the rights body, Munir was forcibly disappeared on February 18, 2026, by Pakistan’s Frontier Corps from the Basima area in Washuk district of Balochistan.

“A man who left home to work in his fields was forcibly disappeared and, seven months later, returned to his family only as a body. This is not justice. His case is another painful reminder of the continuing human rights crisis in Balochistan, where forcible disappearances, extrajudicial killings, fake encounters, and target killings continue to destroy families and leave communities living in fear,” the BYC stated.

Separately, the rights body alleged that Safar Khan was forcibly disappeared in March this year by the FC from the Basima area in Washuk, before being extrajudicially killed.

“Six months of enforced disappearance. Six months of unanswered questions. And finally, a dead body instead of a son returning home. Safar Khan was not given the right to appear before a court. He was not given due process. His life was taken through extrajudicial killing after six months of forcible disappearance,” the BYC noted.

The rights body called on international human rights groups and advocates to press Pakistani authorities to ensure the safety and security of common people in Balochistan.

--IANS

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