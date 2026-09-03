Women’s Asia Cup: I just love batting, and I’m happy that I could contribute, says Smriti Mandhana

Dubai, Sep 3 (IANS) India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana credited her sheer love for batting behind her making a record-breaking 124 in the ongoing Women’s Asia Cup clash against Hong Kong-China, adding that she was thrilled to deliver a telling contribution for her side.

Mandhana’s 64-ball 124 powered India to 193/5, a knock which made her the highest run-scorer in women's international cricket as she surpassed former teammate Mithali Raj's record of 10,868 runs. The left-handed opener also registered her 18th international hundred and moved ahead of Meg Lanning and Laura Wolvaardt for the most centuries across all formats in the women's game.

Additionally, she became the first Indian woman batter to score multiple T20I centuries and set the new record for the highest individual score by an Indian woman in T20Is. Smriti also has the record for the highest individual score in Women's T20 Asia Cup history, eclipsing Chamari Athapaththu's 119 not out against Malaysia in 2024.

“I didn’t know all of this happened. It's really hard for me to play slower bowlers, but credit to them. They were really disciplined in the powerplay. They bowled pretty well, and the kind of energy they showed was something which we all can learn from. Having said that, I just love batting, and I’m happy that I could contribute," said Smriti during the mid-innings break to the broadcasters.

Despite a sluggish pitch in Dubai that offered little pace, Smriti demonstrated remarkable crease movement and backfoot precision, and manufactured shots when teammates struggled for momentum in India's innings, as the rest of the batters collectively made 62 runs off 56 deliveries.

"There are days where you hit balls from the stumps as well. There are days where you don’t, and there are days where you edge one from the fourth or fifth stump. Batting is extremely unpredictable. Some days are good days. So I wouldn’t say anything played in hands. I was just trying to tell myself to watch the ball because we’re playing them for the first time and you don’t know the bowlers," she added.

Smriti noted that while the surface presented early technical challenges, she adjusted her approach once she adapted to the conditions on offer. "It did keep a little low in the powerplay. I think once you’ve got your eyes set, it was a little easier to pick up length and just go under the ball a little more. Credit to them; I’ll just keep talking about them because it’s the first time we’re playing them and it’s just a memorable occasion for them as well."

--IANS

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