Women’s Asia Cup: Fatima Sana’s valiant effort guide Pakistan to 130/5 against Sri Lanka

Dubai, Sep 11 (IANS) Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana played a valiant knock of unbeaten 47 off 36 deliveries to guide her team to a total of 130/5 against Sri Lanka in the second semifinal of the Women’s Asia Cup, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Friday.

Pakistan Women were in early trouble, reduced to 52/4 in the 10th over, but skipper Fatima Sana produced a valiant knock to steer her side through a difficult phase and provide the much-needed impetus in the middle and death overs.

Fatima walked in under pressure with Pakistan and responded with a 36-ball 47 not out, showing amazing composure in the tough heat and humidity. The conditions were clearly beginning to take their toll on the Pakistan captain, who had to call on the team physio to the middle a few times towards the end of her innings.

But Fatima continued to tolerate the discomfort and maintained a brisk scoring rate, ensuring Pakistan did not lose momentum at a crucial stage. Her knock proved vital in helping the side recover after the early setbacks and post a competitive total.

At the other end, Gull Feroza gave solid support and watched carefully while scoring 21 (off 32 balls). Fatima kept the scoreboard ticking but played the role of an anchor.

Later, Tuba Hassan made a useful 12 not out off 10 balls to give further support in the closing stages.

Earlier, Shawaal Zulfiqar set the platform with an excellent opening knock of 24 (16). She struck the ball cleanly and stuck to the approach she’s shown throughout the tournament, looking to play as straight as possible and put the bowlers under pressure.

However, Sri Lanka clawed their way back toward the end of the Powerplay, with captain Chamari Athapaththu returning figures of 2-24 to claim a couple of vital wickets and stop Pakistan’s progress.

The left-arm spin duo of Chamodi Praboda (2-25) and Sugandika Kumari (1-20) also bowled impressively, keeping the Pakistan batters under pressure and making scoring difficult.

Sri Lanka’s bowling effort was complemented by their spin attack, although their fielding left a bit to be desired as Pakistan recovered from their early setbacks to finish their innings strongly.

Brief scores:

Pakistan Women 130/5 in 20 overs (Fatima Sana 47 not out, Shawaal Zulfiqar 24; Chamari Athapaththu 2-24, Chamudi Praboda 2-25) against Sri Lanka.

--IANS

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