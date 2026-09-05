Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Randeep Hooda praise the festive spirit of Dahi Handi

Mumbai, Sep 5 (IANS) As Maharashtra continued its festive spirit with Dahi Handi celebrations across the state on Saturday, several prominent faces from Bollywood participated in the festivities at various pandals.

Not just that, they also opened up about the significance the Dahi Handi celebration holds for them at a deeper level.

Actor Sanjay Dutt, who attended the Dahi Handi celebration organised by Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Surve, said, "It is an athletic thing. Getting up there is no piece of cake.

Actor Randeep Hooda also shed light on the importance of Dahi Handi, saying the festival is an excuse to bring people together through enthusiasm, teamwork and collective participation.

The 'Highway' actor went on to praise the lively atmosphere created by Govinda teams during the celebrations.

"Janmashtami is a very important festival and Dahi Handi is a big part of it. People practice with great enthusiasm. This increases the support of the people. They come here with their teams. All the Govindas create a great atmosphere. They do a lot of risky work. It always feels good to see that. I wish everyone a happy Janmashtami," Hooda shared.

Suniel Shetty said that such festivals play a crucial role in taking India’s culture, roots, and civilisation to the world.

The 'Dhadkan' actor said, "We learn from Govinda that when you are together, you can climb any height. When a festival is celebrated, it seems that every member of every family is a part of the celebration, and this is very important. Our culture, our roots, our civilization- we have moved forward in the world. And the world is watching this. Today, whether it is food, music, our festivals, our spirituality, our existence, everyone is praising it a lot. The world is turning this way."

Speaking during the Dahi Handi event, actor Govinda also called for unity and mutual care. The 'Partner' actor urged people to look beyond the game and recognise its deeper values. He motivated all to move forward together to add to India’s pride and perspective across the world.

--IANS

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