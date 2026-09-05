September 05, 2026 11:23 PM हिंदी

Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Randeep Hooda praise the festive spirit of Dahi Handi

Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty Randeep Hooda praise the festive spirit of Dahi Handi

Mumbai, Sep 5 (IANS) As Maharashtra continued its festive spirit with Dahi Handi celebrations across the state on Saturday, several prominent faces from Bollywood participated in the festivities at various pandals.

Not just that, they also opened up about the significance the Dahi Handi celebration holds for them at a deeper level.

Actor Sanjay Dutt, who attended the Dahi Handi celebration organised by Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Surve, said, "It is an athletic thing. Getting up there is no piece of cake.

Actor Randeep Hooda also shed light on the importance of Dahi Handi, saying the festival is an excuse to bring people together through enthusiasm, teamwork and collective participation.

The 'Highway' actor went on to praise the lively atmosphere created by Govinda teams during the celebrations.

"Janmashtami is a very important festival and Dahi Handi is a big part of it. People practice with great enthusiasm. This increases the support of the people. They come here with their teams. All the Govindas create a great atmosphere. They do a lot of risky work. It always feels good to see that. I wish everyone a happy Janmashtami," Hooda shared.

Suniel Shetty said that such festivals play a crucial role in taking India’s culture, roots, and civilisation to the world.

The 'Dhadkan' actor said, "We learn from Govinda that when you are together, you can climb any height. When a festival is celebrated, it seems that every member of every family is a part of the celebration, and this is very important. Our culture, our roots, our civilization- we have moved forward in the world. And the world is watching this. Today, whether it is food, music, our festivals, our spirituality, our existence, everyone is praising it a lot. The world is turning this way."

Speaking during the Dahi Handi event, actor Govinda also called for unity and mutual care. The 'Partner' actor urged people to look beyond the game and recognise its deeper values. He motivated all to move forward together to add to India’s pride and perspective across the world.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

'All the bowlers were outstanding,' said Harmanpreet Kaur after brushing aside Pakistan i9n the Women's Asia Cup 2026 in Dubai on Saturday. Photo credit: BCCI Women/X

Women’s Asia Cup: 'All the bowlers were outstanding,' says Harmanpreet after brushing aside Pakistan

MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh arrives in Saudi Arabia for bilateral visit

MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh arrives in Saudi Arabia for bilateral visit

Boman Irani on 100th year birth celebrations of Uttam Kumar: What a face, what a personality

Boman Irani on 100th year birth celebrations of Uttam Kumar: What a face, what a personality

N. Sree Charani, Prema Rawat, Shafali Verma star as India register fifth straight win over Pakistan in the 2026 Women’s Asia Cup in Dubai on Saturday. Photo credit: BCCI Women

Women’s Asia Cup: Charani, Prema star as India register fifth straight win over Pakistan (ld)

India earn seven-wicket win over Pakistan despite Fatima’s three-for in the 2026 Women’s T20 Asia Cup at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Saturday. Photo credit: BCCI Women

Women’s Asia Cup: India earn seven-wicket win over Pakistan despite Fatima’s three-for

India, Suriname discuss ways to enhance bilateral relations

India, Suriname discuss ways to enhance bilateral relations

Pierre Gasly pips George Russell and Oscar Piastri to claim maiden pole at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza on Saturday. Photo credit: @Formula 1/X

Formula 1: Gasly pips Russell and Piastri to claim maiden pole in Monza

N Sree Charani, Prema Rawat pick three each as India bowl out Pakistan for just 55 runs in their Group A match of the Women’s Asia Cup at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Saturday. Photo credit: BCCI Women

Women’s Asia Cup: Charani, Prema pick three each as India bowl out Pakistan for just 55

To India’s young, PM Modi’s message: Build, innovate, lead

To India’s young, PM Modi’s message: Build, innovate, lead

Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty Randeep Hooda praise the festive spirit of Dahi Handi

Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Randeep Hooda praise the festive spirit of Dahi Handi