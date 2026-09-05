Sr Men Inter-Department Hockey: RSPB rout TNP, SAI, AIPSCB win again

Hyderabad, Sep 5 (IANS) Railway Sports Promotion Board handed a 12-1 drubbing to Tamil Nadu Police to start their campaign in the 6th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2026 with two successive wins in Hyderabad.

Amandeep Lakra and Simranjot Singh both struck hat-tricks, as Shreyas Dhupe scored twice in the huge win, with Rohit, Rahim Sayyad Niyaz (C), Rawat Yogember and Lovepreet Singh also sounding the board in the 12-1 win in the Pool D clash. This came a day after RSPB had defeated Canara Bank 5-1 with Amandeep, Pardeep Singh and Lovepreet Singh scoring.

Central Secretariat also began their campaign with two straight wins after handing Sashastra Seema Bal a 5-1 drubbing in a Pool A game. For CS, skipper Chandan Singh and Bharath Mahalingappa Kurtakoti scored braces, while Manikanta Venkatashwarlu added a fifth.

The Sports Authority of India, which had routed Defence Accounts Sports Control Board 20-1 on the opening day in the Pool B clash, defeated Central Reserve Police Force 5-0 in their second Pool B outing as they also started with wins in both of their matches.

All India Police Sports Control Board also bagged their second win as they handed a 4-0 defeat to Steel Plant Sports Board in Pool C. Arun Sahani starred with a hat-trick, while Singh Suraj scored the other goal.

Food Corporation of India had another successful day at the office as they defeated Steel Plant Sports Board 4-0 in the Pool D clash. Nitin and Navraj Singh scored braces in another strong win for them. They had beaten Tamil Nadu Police in their opener.

Comptroller & Auditor General of India topped the goal fest against Punjab & Sind Bank in Pool B as they emerged victorious 5-4 in a nine-goal show. They had also started their campaign with a 4-1 win over Central Reserve Police Force previously.

Meanwhile, Services Sports Control Board, who won their opener 6-3 against Steel Plant Sports Board, lost to Central Board of Direct Taxes in their second Pool C outing 2-5.

Petroleum Sports Promotion Board played an absorbing 4-4 draw with Punjab National Bank as Chirmako Sudeep, Tirkey Dipsan, Dilbar Barla and Singh Talwinder scored for PSPB, while Sachin, Singh Gursimran, Panchal Prikshant and Mahipal sounded the back of the board for PNB. PSPB had won their opener 7-1 against Sashastra Seema Bal.

--IANS

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