Deputy PM of Luxembourg to visit India, hold talks with EAM Jaishankar

New Delhi, Sep 5 (IANS) The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday confirmed that Xavier Bettel, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, is going to pay an official visit to India from September 7 to 9.

According to a statement by the MEA, Bettel will arrive in New Delhi on Monday, September 7 and will hold talks with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar at Hyderabad House on the same day.

According to the MEA, he will travel to Chennai on Tuesday, where he will visit the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras Campus.

During EAM Jaishankar's official visit to Luxembourg in January, Bettel had called for deepening ties with India and highlighted he role played by the Indian community in Luxembourg's growth in technical, digital and finance sectors.

"I want to welcome Dr Jaishankar to Luxembourg and I just wanted to say that I like people who say something but also are doing it. You told me last year when we met in Delhi that you would come and visit Luxembourg and you are here. I appreciate that very much. And for us the relations between both countries have a long history... 1948, you have to know that... India has the 10th biggest largest community in Luxembourg," Bettel stated in his opening remarks during a meeting with EAM Jaishankar.

Bettel expressed confidence that the ties between India and Luxembourg will deepen following his discussions with EAM Jaishankar.

"When I see also, I have to tell you that the technical growth of my country would not be the same without the Indian knowledge... I also see digital when I see finance, when I see space, I could continue the list of the collaborations that that we have and I'm confident that after the discussions that we have today, we'll be able to deepen the relations... Just to tell you that our Embassy in Delhi is as big as the one in with the staff as Washington... You how big the relations and the friendship between both countries are," he said.

–IANS

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