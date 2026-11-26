Ahmedabad, Nov 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's gesture of bowing his head at the steps of Parliament before entering the building reflected his commitment to the country's democratic system and constitutional values, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said on Thursday.

Addressing a citizens' interaction programme at Tagore Hall in Ahmedabad on 'Samvidhan Gaurav Diwas', Patel said the Constitution is not merely a document of laws but the foundation of democracy, national unity, social justice and citizens' dignity.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi's gesture of bowing his head at the steps while entering Parliament reflected his commitment to the country's democratic system and constitutional values,” Patel said.

He said the Constituent Assembly had adopted the Constitution on November 26, 1949, and it came into force on January 26, 1950. Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and the other members involved in drafting it had envisioned an India founded on liberty, equality, justice and fraternity.

"Preserving these values and fulfilling fundamental duties alongside exercising constitutional rights were the responsibilities of every citizen," the Chief Minister said.

Patel said PM Modi had initiated nationwide celebrations of Constitution Day in 2015, taking the importance of the Constitution beyond official commemorations and giving the occasion a wider public reach.

He also referred to initiatives undertaken to take Ambedkar's ideas to people, including the development of the Ambedkar International Centre, the development of the Panchteerth sites associated with him and efforts to make the Constitution available in different languages.

"The country had experienced attacks on democracy and civil liberties during the Emergency imposed by the Congress government. The constitutional values and democratic institutions needed to be protected by both the government and citizens," he said.

Linking the constitutional vision to the development agenda, Patel said the state government is working towards the goal of "Viksit Gujarat 2047" in line with PM Modi's vision of "Viksit Bharat 2047".

“Ensuring equal opportunities for every citizen, a dignified life for every family and the benefits of development reaching the last person is the true way to realise the values of the Constitution,” he said.

“The Constitution is our self-respect, democracy is our strength and nation-building is our duty,” Patel added.

--IANS

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