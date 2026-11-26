Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) In a significant move to provide an alternative source of income to farming families facing financial distress due to erratic weather, persistent drought, low market prices, and rising production costs, the Maharashtra Government on Thursday announced an ambitious self-employment scheme.

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik declared that under the 'Anathancha Nath Dushkalgrast Shetkari Rickshaw Sanman Yojana', a total of 1 lakh passenger auto-rickshaws will be distributed to small and marginal farmers over the next five years (2027 to 2031).

Minister Sarnaik informed that the distribution of auto-rickshaw keys to the first batch of eligible farmers will take place on February 9, 2027, coinciding with the birthday of Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief leader Eknath Shinde.

Implemented under the guidance of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and with the cooperation of Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Ajit Pawar, the scheme will be jointly executed by the State Transport Department and the Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Saheb Maharashtra Passenger Transport Driver Welfare Board.

Under this scheme, the Welfare Board will provide 10% of the total vehicle cost as a subsidy, while the remaining 90% will be facilitated as a loan through nationalised banks, scheduled banks, or other financial institutions.

In the initial year, the government targets distributing rickshaws to 20,000 eligible farmers across 310 officially declared drought-hit talukas (and any additional talukas declared in the future), said Minister Sarnaik.

On average, 60 beneficiaries will be selected per taluka. If a particular taluka falls short of eligible applicants, the remaining quota will be redistributed among eligible farmers in other talukas within the same district.

The Welfare Board will issue public advertisements inviting applications. Following document verification, a final list of eligible candidates will be drawn up, and beneficiaries will be selected through a transparent computerised lottery system.

Once selected, proposals will be forwarded to banks for loan approval. After the bank sanctions the 90% loan, the Board will release its 10% subsidy, and the total purchase amount will be paid directly to the authorised vehicle dealer.

To avail of the benefits under this scheme, the applicant must be a small or marginal landholding farmer (or an eligible member of such a farming family) residing in a drought-affected area, supported by valid land ownership documents.

The applicant must not have previously availed of benefits under a similar government scheme. The applicant must hold a valid driving license or meet the regulatory eligibility to obtain one.

Further, compliance with the lending bank’s loan approval terms is mandatory. By keeping the direct financial burden on the Welfare Board limited to a 10% subsidy, the initiative maximises reach within limited funds—shifting focus from temporary financial aid to creating sustainable self-employment and financial independence for thousands of rural and semi-urban farming households, stated the minister.

--IANS

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