Los Angeles, Nov 26 (IANS) Hollywood actor Chris Rock has shared his opinion on actor-comedian Druski. The actor-comedian feels that Druski is the "most confident" and "well-adjusted young comedian" he's seen since Eddie Murphy.

The 61-year-old comic has heaped praise on the young actor after he made his debut on ‘Saturday Night Live’ as the guest host.

Rock appeared on the A24 podcast, where he told the host Ben Stiller, "It was the most confident, well-adjusted young comedian I’ve ever seen”.

The 32-year-old comedian has already amassed a following of 35.6 million across YouTube, Instagram and TikTok thanks to his skits.

Chris shared, “(Druski is) so healthy. He had a confidence, he was sure of himself. And by the way, he was funny. It was a great show. I just think we’re from, the only guy that I’ve ever seen that confident was Eddie Murphy. All the other comedians had no confidence at all, we’re just like, ‘Love us! Love us! Will someone love us?’”

Eddie served as a mentor to Chris after seeing him performing stand-up at a club in New York City in the 1980s. Ben felt that the two generations represent themselves very differently.

He said, “Maybe it comes from the fact that people are having to do their own thing to get to a place where they already have that confidence, because they’ve been doing it. As opposed to getting discovered somehow or getting a shot at something, even though the shot is still the shot, they’ve already done so much”.

Chris recently admitted while he doesn't have doubts about his own "status", he can't help but feel anxious when he looks at the work of other stars.

--IANS

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