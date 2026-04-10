'Womaniya' initiative leads 2.1 lakh women MSEs onto GeM with 13.7 lakh orders

New Delhi, April 10 (IANS) The 'Womaniya' initiative scaled significantly since its launch, with more than 2.1 lakh women micro and small enterprises (MSEs) registering on the Government e‑Marketplace (GeM) in FY26, securing 13.7 lakh orders, the government said on Friday.

Over Rs. 28,000 crore contract value was awarded to women MSEs with 27.60 per cent growth over last year, according to an official statement.

The programme beneficiaries accounted for 5.6 per cent of GeM’s total orders in FY26, exceeding the mandated 3 per cent procurement target.

The initiative enables women entrepreneurs and SHGs to sell directly to government buyers through the GeM platform.

It aims to strengthen the inclusion of women entrepreneurs in public procurement by providing a designated digital interface, simplifying access requirements and creating structured pathways for women-entrepreneurs and SHGs to connect with government buyers.

The scheme covers designated categories such as handicrafts, handloom, jute, coir, home décor and office furnishings for procurement.

At the grassroots level, district administrations, enterprise support centres and training institutions conduct onboarding drives, training programs, and product catalogue workshops to enhance seller readiness.

The initiative on GeM converts existing production strengths into formal, sustainable enterprise participation.

"As more women gain visibility, build capacity and connect with government buyers, Womaniya becomes not just a procurement initiative but a pathway to greater economic independence and wider representation ensuring that public procurement reflects the capabilities and aspirations of the better half of society," the statement noted.

Digital onboarding of women-led micro and small enterprises is done through Udyam verification and essential documentation, while product listings follow uniform catalogue templates with defined technical specifications to simplify buyer evaluation.

All procurement activities including bidding, order placement, acceptance, invoicing and payments etc., are executed digitally, cutting intermediary dependence and encouraging direct engagement between women led enterprises and government buyers.

—IANS

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