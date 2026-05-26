Hashmatullah Shahidi to lead Afghanistan squad for multi-format India tour.

Kabul, May 26 (IANS) Hashmatullah Shahidi will lead Afghanistan in both the ODI series and the one-off Test against India, with the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) unveiling strong squads for the upcoming multi-format tour. The ACB on Monday revealed two separate 15-man squads, one each for the ODI series and the one-off Test match, with Shahidi continuing as the skipper in both formats.

Stars like Rashid Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammad Nabi, and Azmatullah Omarzai feature heavily in the visiting side for a prestigious series against India.

The ODI squad retains a lot of the tried and tested white-ball players, with Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran expected to open the innings. Shahidi, Rahmat Shah, and Darwish Rasooli are expected to provide the stability in the middle order, while all-rounders Nabi and Omarzai give the side an all-round balance.

The bowling attack is again expected to be centred around Rashid Khan, with young spinner AM Ghazanfar and pacers Bilal Sami, Fareed Malik, and Zia-ur-Rahman Sharifi also included. Nangyal Kharotai also makes it to the squad, while Qais Ahmad, Saleem Safi, and Bashir Ahmad are named as reserves.

For the one-off Test, the Afghanistan side has opted for a slightly different selection with Abdul Malik, Rahmanullah Zadran, and Sharafudin Ashraf coming into the red-ball squad. Stalwarts like Rahmat Shah and Gurbaz retain their places while Ikram Alikhil and Afsar Zazai have been picked as keepers.

Rashid Khan has not been included in the Test squad, with Afghanistan preferring spinners such as Qais Ahmad and Nangyal Kharotai, along with Sharafudin Ashraf.

India’s home series against Afghanistan will begin with a one-off Test in New Chandigarh from June 6 to 10 before the action shifts to the 50-over format. The three-match ODI series will then be played across Dharamsala, Lucknow, and Chennai on June 13, 17, and 20, respectively, with Hashmatullah Shahidi set to lead Afghanistan in both formats.

Afghanistan ODI squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharotai, AM Ghazanfar, Zia-ur-Rahman Sharifi, Fareed Malik, and Bilal Sami.

Reserves: Qais Ahmad, Saleem Safi, and Bashir Ahmad.

Afghanistan Test squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Abdul Malik, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rahmanullah Zadran, Afsar Zazai (wk), Ikram Alikhil (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Sharafudin Ashraf, Nangyal Kharotai, Qais Ahmad, Bilal Sami, Zia Sharifi, and Saleem Safi.

Reserves: Bashir Ahmad, Bahir Shah, and Ismat Alam.

--IANS

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